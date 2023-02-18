Man rescued from rubble in Turkey after 278 hours

Avci had an emotional reunion with his family, including his newborn child, who he hadn't met yet, via phone.
"I had completely lost all hope. This is a true miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage, and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there," his father said.
Turkey's health minister tweeted a video of Avci's call to his family.
"Mustafa, who was rescued tonight at the 261st hour from under the rubble in Hatay, first called a relative whose phone number he remembered after the medical intervention. We are very happy to see our brother Mustafa so well," Dr. Fahrettin Koca captioned the video.
Koca reported another victim rescued at the 261st hour, Mehmet Ali.
The rescues come to the surprise of many experts, some of whom said that chances of rescues past the first few days were exceedingly low.
David Alexander, professor of emergency planning and management at University College London, told the Associated Press on Feb. 8, “Statistically, today is the day when we’re going to stop finding people.” Friday's survivors were found nine days later.
