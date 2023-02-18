SUSD free to spend final $30 million of annual budget after Legislature passes AEL

Scottsdale Unified School District will not have to lay off employees and will be able to fund programs as originally intended this year.

That’s because the state Legislature voted last week to raise the aggregate expenditure limit for public schools.

“I am grateful the state Legislature took action to override the Aggregate Expenditure Limit,” SUSD Superintendent Scott Menzel said. “SUSD stood to lose $30 million dollars had they not acted by the March 1st deadline. While we are now in the clear to spend the money that the state allocated for the current fiscal year, I remain concerned about future years. I urge lawmakers to work together on a long-term solution for the Aggregate Expenditure Limit.”

If the Legislature had not voted to raise the limit, Arizona schools would have been forced to cut $1.4 billion from their budgets this year by March 1. SUSD’s share would have been enough for six-and-a-half weeks of salaries.

The Aggregate Expenditure Limit, or AEL, is a constitutional amendment that limits what school districts around the state can spend in a year to a 1980-level plus 10% adjusted for inflation.

The limit got a one-year hiatus last year when law makers voted to lift it in an 11th hour vote. This year’s vote did not cut the timing quite so close.

Faced with an $8 billion surplus this year, state Legislators gave schools an additional $1 billion in this year’s budget and a promise to hold a special session to raise the expenditure limit.

But former Gov. Doug Ducey never lived up to the promise of holding a special session.

A spokesman for his office said in October that Ducey was waiting until he got an assurance it would pass in the Legislature before calling a special session, but Ducey’s term expired without him ever calling it.

The new Legislature then took it up in regular session. The house passed it by 46-14 vote while the Senate approved it 23-7.

Two representatives whose districts cover Scottsdale — Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale and Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale — voted against raising the limit.

Chaplik said Friday he was through with talking about the AEL now that Gov. Katie Hobbs just vetoed a Republican backed budget Friday.

“I and the entire Republican Caucus just voted to fully fund education and Katie Hobbs vetoed it because of petty politics, so discussing the AEL at this point is a distraction from the looming shut down by her of Arizona’s government and public schools,” Chaplick said.

Meanwhile, Republican Senator John Kavanagh, whose district includes Scottsdale voted to raise the limit.

Kolodin and Kavanagh did not respond to a request for comment Friday.