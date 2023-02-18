Open in App
Buffalo, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Stitch Buffalo introduces new hat just in time for St. Patrick's Day

By Lia Lando,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jmMVk_0krSDmlt00

We're officially one month away from a major Queen City celebration, Saint Patrick's Day. This year you can add a touch of green to your outfit while supporting an important local cause. "Stitch Buffalo" is a Buffalo non-profit that employs refugee and immigrant women. It's known for making those furry, blue water Buffalo hats and now they have another hat for sale just in time for St. Patrick's Day.

Munawara Sultana is originally from Pakistan. She came here last year and is now known for making the Water hats that have become popular accessories at Bills games. Now, she's working on the next creation for St. Patrick's Day. She says, "I only knew Buffalo Bills after we started making hats and now surely, I'm going to know everything about St. Patrick's Day."

While Munawara is learning about our culture, Therese Forton-Barnes is learning about Munawara's. She says, "I do know Munawara is very spiritual, religious and she also does something with every hat that really brought us to tears one day." Munawara explains, "we put a little prayer in each hat when we make it."

Munawara says working at Stitch Buffalo has changed her life and she has saved up enough money to finally buy her first car. Sixty percent of the money from each item sold goes right to the person who made it. "These people are so generous," Munawara says. She hopes to be working at Stitch Buffalo for many more years and explains, "I'm alone here so now this is my family."

The hats cost $165, and you can order them online at waterbuffaloclub716.com. After St. Patrick's Day, they plan on making hats for Dyngus Day and The Buffalo Sabers.

Comments / 0
Comments / 0

Community Policy