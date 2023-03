CarBuzz.com

Subaru Will Happily Build A Modern Brat Pickup If There's Enough Demand By Gerhard Horn, 11 days ago

By Gerhard Horn, 11 days ago

Subaru has hinted that it may produce a modern BRAT pickup/ute if there's enough interest from consumers. The famous Bi-drive Recreational All-terrain Transporter (BRAT) was ...