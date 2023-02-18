Veterans Table Food Program now feeds pets

“It’s a special thing to provide our veterans with food themselves, but to be able to go that extra step and provide food for their pets as well,” Gabriela Schoolcraft, Mountaineer Food Bank Communications Coordinator.
Scott Segal Law Firm made a donation to the Mountaineer Food Bank to help veterans with 450 bags of pet food per month for all of 2023. The Veterans Food Table Program serves more than 1,200 veterans a month.
To find out more information about Mountaineer Food Banks Veterans Table Feeding Program click here.
