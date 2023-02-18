The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Cancelled at Disney+

One of Disney+ 's most buzzed-about revivals has come to an end. On Friday, a report from TVLine revealed that The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers has been cancelled after two seasons at the streamer . A continuation of the beloved films of the 1990s, the series initially debuted in the spring of 2021, before debuting its second and now-final season in November of 2022.

Additionally, TVLine has confirmed that the John Stamos-led sports drama Big Shot has also been cancelled after two seasons.

What is The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers about?

In Game Changers, now a hockey powerhouse, the Mighty Ducks junior team is selective about who makes the roster. After being cut and told he is wasting his time, 12-year-old Evan Morrow, at the urging of his mother, forms a new team of underdogs with the help of original Ducks coach, Gordon Bombay, who has since become the despondent owner of a low level ice rink. The series stars Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Julee Cerda, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, De'Jon Watts, Emilio Estevez, Naveen Paddock, and Josh Duhamel.

"It was really fun. And not that last year wasn't fun, but one of the unique things about this show is it's sort of like a movie, in that you do have a different premise every year," Graham told ComicBook.com when Season 2 was first released . "And they had always thought of the Bad News Bears model. They're in training, they're in Japan, they just start anew even though you have the same team. It was really easy from the beginning, it was really fun. I had sort of known Josh, we have some work people in common, and I just had a feeling we were going to have a great time and we did. And it always brings new energy into a show when you're figuring out a new dynamic and you have a new conflict to play with. And I just thought his thing of being really serious with sports was a very fun thing to poke fun at for my character."

What do you think of Disney+ cancelling The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers after two seasons? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!