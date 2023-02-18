Open in App
WFAN Sports Radio

Yankees catcher Austin Wells down with a bruised rib, but should return soon

By Lou Di Pietro,

11 days ago

Yankees catcher and Top 10 prospect Austin Wells has a bruised rib and is currently not doing any baseball activities in camp, manager Aaron Boone revealed Friday.

“He’s dealing with an issue that came up a couple days ago, basically a bruised rib,” Boone said. “He had tests on it, and we’ll kind of evaluate him every few days to see what he’s at, but right now he’s done no baseball activity the last two days.”

Wells, 23, was the Yankees’ first-round pick in 2020, and he split last season between Low-A, High-A, and Double-A. He hit .261 with 12 homers in 55 games at Double-A Somerset and is likely ticketed there to begin 2023, but earned an invite as one of the extra catchers needed in camp – and could get a little extra look with Kyle Higashioka headed to the World Baseball Classic.

The catcher, who cracked Baseball America’s Top 100 Prospects list this year, spoke to the media later in the day and said he’s doing well, is “glad” testing only showed a bruise, and expects to re-start baseball activities in the next couple of days.

