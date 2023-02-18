Fort Smith police looking for armed robbery, assault suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect related to a robbery that happened on the 800 block of N. 7th Street on Feb. 17 around 3:42 p.m.
According to a press release, the victim of the robbery reported that an unknown man struck them in the head with a handgun and stole their money.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
If anyone has any information regarding the suspect and the robbery, call 479-709-5100.
Police say additional information may be released when available and appropriate.
