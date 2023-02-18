Open in App
Fort Smith, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fort Smith police looking for armed robbery, assault suspect

By Justin Trobaugh,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VIT7H_0krSA8Z900

FORT SMITH, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Fort Smith police are looking for a suspect related to a robbery that happened on the 800 block of N. 7th Street on Feb. 17 around 3:42 p.m.

According to a press release, the victim of the robbery reported that an unknown man struck them in the head with a handgun and stole their money.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding the suspect and the robbery, call 479-709-5100.

Police say additional information may be released when available and appropriate.

Comments / 0
