West Virginia State
Proposed bill would restrict certain people, organizations from buying property in the state

By Jessica Farrish,

11 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A bill in the West Virginia Senate seeks to ban certain people and nations from buying tax-delinquent real estate in West Virginia.

West Virginia Auditor J.B. McCluskey introduced the legislation, Senate Bill 548 , he told Beckley Common Council on Thursday, February 17, 2023, shortly after the Sudanese government asked to buy all tax-delinquent property in the state.

If passed, the bill will prevent governments of countries on the United States State Department countries of concern list, along with citizens of those countries, from buying natural resources, farmland and property in West Virginia.

“And what this means is preventing those from countries like China, from Russia and from Saudi Arabia from buying our land our homes and our mineral interests. What we know is these countries want to do America harm and one way they’re doing that is, they’re buying up our property.”

The bill would also prevent some West Virginians, and others, with criminal convictions from registering to bid.

