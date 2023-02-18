Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Boston Celtics great forced to pay $1.4M penalty for lies promoting cryptocurrency brand

By Jason Burgos,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tvhvi_0krS723H00

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce will have to pay over a million dollars in penalties after the Hall-of-Famer was illegally paid to promote a cryptocurrency brand that he also made false claims about.

Two years ago, Pierce was cut from his ESPN NBA analyst role after he became embroiled in a scandal related to crypto company EthereumMax and their Emax tokens. The 10-time All-Star promoted the tokens on his social media accounts and represented himself purely as a customer and not a spokesperson for the company. Well, that was a lie.

Also Read: NBA power rankings – Ranking all 30 NBA teams in ’22-’23

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that Pierce would pay a penalty totaling $1.4 million after an investigation found he was paid $244,000 worth of EMAX tokens to push the currency on Twitter. Not disclosing a paid relationship with a cryptocurrency and then promoting their products is illegal. The investigation also revealed other infractions by the Boston Celtics great.

“Pierce tweeted misleading statements related to EMAX, including tweeting a screenshot of an account showing large holdings and profits without disclosing that his own personal holdings were, in fact, much lower than those in the screenshot. In addition, one of Pierce’s tweets contained a link to the EthereumMax website, which provided instructions for potential investors to purchase EMAX tokens.”

– SEC report on Paul Pierce

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce one of many celebrities with negative links to crypto

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXuPj_0krS723H00
Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Pierce’s troubles are one of many instances where celebrities recently peddled cryptocurrency to build up value for the formats they had personal ties to, only to see their questionable dealings blow up in their face.

Also Read:
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen invested ‘over $84 million’ in FTX before the collapse

Along with Pierce, influencer Kim Kardashian was also hit with a $1.2 million penalty from the SEC for pushing EMax tokens illegally. Furthermore, in 2022 Tom Brady reportedly lost over $40 million after helping to promote crypto company FTX to massive stock prices, only for it to go belly up after filing for bankruptcy.

Subscribe to Sportsnaut’s FREE Morning Brew! A delicious blend of the freshest headlines, rumors, rankings, and much more. Get your sports fix daily, direct to your inbox. Sign-up now .

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Boston, MA newsLocal Boston, MA
Celtics hope for better luck against Donovan Mitchell, Cavs
Boston, MA17 hours ago
Knicks trounce Celtics for sixth consecutive win
Boston, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly sold for $3.5 billion, third highest ever for a US sports team
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Guard Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Nikola Jokic notches 100th triple-double as Nuggets pound Rockets
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Grizzlies aim to improve road record vs. reeling Rockets
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Patrick Kane lands with New York Rangers in blockbuster trade
New York City, NY18 hours ago
Bulls aim for 14th straight head-to-head win over Pistons
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
Lakers, Thunder meet, look to rise in standings
Oklahoma City, OK2 hours ago
Cleveland Browns looking to rework Deshaun Watson’s contract
Cleveland, OH18 hours ago
Another NFC South team officially joins Derek Carr free agent sweepstakes
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Lakers’ LeBron James out vs. Grizzlies
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Raptors top Bulls for 8th win in 10 games
Chicago, IL11 hours ago
Damian Lillard looks to lead Trail Blazers past Pelicans
Portland, OR1 hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant drops 28 points in a quarter against the Lakers
Memphis, TN12 hours ago
NBA roundup: Spurs top Jazz, end 16-game skid
San Antonio, TX8 hours ago
Warriors rally from big deficit to beat Blazers
Portland, OR9 hours ago
Rival teams reportedly believe Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star could be available this summer
Minneapolis, MN17 hours ago
5 Teams with the most to spend in NFL free agency
Atlanta, GA15 hours ago
Bucks win 15th straight as Giannis Antetokounmpo returns
Milwaukee, WI11 hours ago
Jalen Green back for Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. close
Houston, TX13 hours ago
Wolves handle Clippers, end three-game skid
Los Angeles, CA9 hours ago
76ers prepare for difficult month, seek revenge against Heat
Philadelphia, PA17 hours ago
Bulls waive G Goran Dragic
Chicago, IL17 hours ago
Hawks coach Quin Snyder makes debut vs. Wizards
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy