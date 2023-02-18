Open in App
Las Vegas, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas City Council OKs site plan for new library for Historic Westside

By Gary Dymski,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kgs6W_0krS44vM00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Chances are pretty good that the Historic Westside will be getting a brand spanking new library.

The Las Vegas City Council has approved a site development plan for a new Las Vegas-Clark County Library District facility west of Martin Luther King Boulevard, about 400 feet south of Mount Mariah Drive, with the opening as soon as 2025.

KME Architects, a Las Vegas firm, is designing the two-story, 40,420 square foot library, and the council gave its OK Wednesday to waive landscape buffer requirements. Instead of the required 15-foot buffer width in the front of the building, a 13-foot width was approved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfp0e_0krS44vM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2di4yE_0krS44vM00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LD4yt_0krS44vM00
The city shared drawings on Twitter of a library planned for the Historic Westside. (KME Architects)

The city shared renderings of the proposed facility on its Twitter feed.

Melvin Green, principal at KME Architects, said his group was excited to be part of the architectural team for the project and called it a “game changer” for the area. “It is a state of the art library, a 21st century library, with a lot of technology.”

Green said the front porch of the proposed library was especially important to his firm, and he hoped it would be also to area residents.

“Because a lot of the residents of the Westside are from the South, so our whole concept was of a front porch, a feeling of just having fun, walking into a building where you’ll be able to learn,” he said to the council.

The library will have an events center and a large courtyard that could stage farmers markets and even classic car shows, Green said.

“This new library is going to be great,” said Kelvin Watson, the library district’s executive director, addressing the council. “It’s going to be all the things I’ve talked to you about.”

A library spokeswoman said cost of the facility and other details should be revealed soon.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

