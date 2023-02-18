Open in App
Boone, NC
WSPA 7News

‘Swastika’ flag waved at Jewish temple in Boone, police searching for suspect

By Connor Lomis,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fTaFS_0krS3Blj00

BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An anti-Semitic flag was waved by an individual at a Jewish temple in Boone Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, according to the police department .

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Temple of The High Country .

Officials released photos of a person of interest:

Person of Interest (Courtesy: Boone Police Department)

Police said they responded to a report that an individual was waving an anti-Semitic flag with a ‘swastika’ on the temple’s premises.

Woman dies after being hit by truck while in wheelchair: Police

When officers arrived on the scene, they recovered an anti-Semitic flag on the property, but the individual had already left.

Authorities notified temple leadership of the situation.

“Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” a spokesperson with the department wrote. “It is important, however, to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime.”

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

