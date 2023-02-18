‘Swastika’ flag waved at Jewish temple in Boone, police searching for suspect

When officers arrived on the scene, they recovered an anti-Semitic flag on the property, but the individual had already left.
Authorities notified temple leadership of the situation.
“Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” a spokesperson with the department wrote. “It is important, however, to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime.”
This is an active investigation.
