Gulf Coast sweeps Coastal Alabama in double-header

By Sam Granville,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vSYMa_0krS37K400

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team earned a 9-2 and 15-2 victory over Coastal Alabama East on Friday to remain undefeated at home.

Carson Dorsey (3-0) got the start and win in the first game and Christian Oppor (2-0) got the start and win in game two.

Gulf Coast improved to 8-3 and will host Wallace (Dothan) on Tuesday, February 17.

