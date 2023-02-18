Gulf Coast sweeps Coastal Alabama in double-header

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team earned a 9-2 and 15-2 victory over Coastal Alabama East on Friday to remain undefeated at home.

Carson Dorsey (3-0) got the start and win in the first game and Christian Oppor (2-0) got the start and win in game two.

Gulf Coast improved to 8-3 and will host Wallace (Dothan) on Tuesday, February 17.

