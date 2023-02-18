Gulf Coast sweeps Coastal Alabama in double-header

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast baseball team earned a 9-2 and 15-2 victory over Coastal Alabama East on Friday to remain undefeated at home.
Carson Dorsey (3-0) got the start and win in the first game and Christian Oppor (2-0) got the start and win in game two.
Gulf Coast improved to 8-3 and will host Wallace (Dothan) on Tuesday, February 17. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.
Comments / 0