BPD searching for 2 men allegedly involved in an assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two men who were allegedly involved in an assault last month.

According to the police department, the assault happened on Jan. 7 at about 12 a.m. on Eye Street.

No other information about the incident was released.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department

The first man is described as 25 to 30 years old with short brown hair. He was wearing a black Nike shirt with gray sweatpants, according to BPD.

Photo provided by the Bakersfield Police Department

The second man is described as 25 to 30 years old with a black beard. He was wearing a white hat, green sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and red Vans shoes, according to the police department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Richardi at 661-326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

