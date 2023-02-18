Open in App
Effingham County, GA
WSAV News 3

Lawsuit against Effingham Co. School District dismissed by plaintiffs

By Molly Curley,

11 days ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A civil rights lawsuit against the Effingham County School District has been dismissed.

Back in January, two mothers filed the suit on behalf of their children — two students from Effingham County High School and one student from Effingham College and Career Academy — alleging “deliberate indifference to acts of racial animosity” toward Black students while they were attending the schools.

In one instance, a Black student was kicked out of a sporting event while wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt, though a white student wearing a shirt with profanity on it was allowed to stay.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union, which is now representing the plaintiffs, they chose to drop the current case with plans to re-file a more comprehensive suit.

No word yet on when the new legal action will take place.

