NBC Chicago

Microsoft Limits Bing A.I. Chats After the Chatbot Had Some Unsettling Conversations By Kif Leswing,CNBC, 11 days ago

By Kif Leswing,CNBC, 11 days ago

Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot will be capped at 50 questions per day and five question-and-answers per individual session, the company said on Friday. The change ...