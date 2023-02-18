Open in App
Fort Collins, CO
The Coloradoan

Heavy police activity on Shields Street in Fort Collins leads to 7 drug-related arrests

By Rebecca Powell and Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan,

11 days ago

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force executed "high-risk search warrants" on two homes near the intersection of Shields Street and Drake Road on Friday morning that closed northbound Shields Street and led to seven arrests.

Fort Collins Police Services SWAT was involved and dozens of law enforcement officers from both Fort Collins police and Larimer County Sheriff's Office were on scene mid-morning, many in tactical gear.

"Distribution amounts" of fentanyl and methamphetamines were recovered at the homes along with stolen property and counterfeit currency, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday evening.

The search warrants stemmed from a two-month investigation by the Northern Colorado Drug Force, the news release said.

Seven people were arrested in the operation, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said, and all seven were booked into the Larimer County Jail, records show.

Five of the suspects were suspected of being fugitives from other jurisdictions, and a sixth had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear or comply. One person was suspected of distributing or selling fentanyl, and another for criminal possession of multiple financial devices and ID documents. Other reasons cited for arrest include suspicion of drug possession, drug distribution and introducing contraband.

Northbound Shields Street was closed between Drake Road and Centre Avenue while the search warrants were being executed and arrests made.

The Northern Colorado Drug Task Force said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact its drug tip hotline at 970-416-2560. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Comments / 0
