How Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Ties to Secret Invasion

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally arrived into theaters and it's definitely going to make bank at the box office. The film doesn't look like it'll be hindered by it's rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes as it looks to make $100 million on it's opening weekend. Quantumania is just the second Marvel Studios film to receive a rotten rating on the review-aggregating platform, but verified audience reviews are pretty positive . If you've already seen it in theaters, the film has done some pretty outlandish things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of those things just so happens to be a massive Secret Invasion connection.

WARNING: Spoilers For Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Are Featured Below!

How Does Quantumania Tie Into Secret Invasion ?

During Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's post-credit scene the studio reveals the Council of Kang's and they're all upset that someone killed the variant they banished into the Quantum Realm. Among the Council of Kang's we actually see a Skrull version of Kang which ties heavily into the plot of Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion will primarily feature Skrull's as its antagonist, but there is no word on if the Skrull version of Kang the Conqueror will have anything to do with it or if the post-credit scene is just a cool coincidence.

The most recent Marvel Studios project to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania . Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania . "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers -- in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers -- and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is in theaters now!

