Sake Sommelier Greg Beck Has Landed a Long Beach Brick-and-Mortar

Sake Secret — helmed by self-proclaimed sake sensei and sommelier Greg Beck — is opening its first brick-and-mortar at 460 Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802 , the former home of Romeo Chocolates .

Before this exciting new venture, Sake Secret operated solely as a pop-up at 516 W Willow Street in Long Beach .

It’s currently unclear if the brand’s pop-up will maintain its presence in addition to the brick-and-mortar, but a follow-up with Beck is forthcoming.

Sake Secret’s website describes its approach as an “experience you can trust,” explaining that it’s an “affordable alternative to hiring a full-time Sake Sommelier.”

“I spent years developing a passion and understanding of sake,” Beck explains. “During that time, I realized most businesses, staff, and consumers miss out on all the ways we can profit from Sake. You don’t need to serve Japanese food. You don’t need to be fancy or expensive. Whoever your customers are, Sake Secret can help you deepen or expand your options and opportunities.”

In its current model, Sake Secret offers event planning, staff training, and custom menu building. However, the company will soon become LA County’s only sake shop, according to the business’ Instagram, offering sales, tastings, and sake education.

