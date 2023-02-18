Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Philly

Meet the West Philly cartoonist who's changing face of superheroes for next gen

By Marcella Baietto,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23S3zM_0krRTlSV00

Meet the West Philly cartoonist who's changing face of superheroes for next gen 03:12

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An award-winning cartoonist from West Philadelphia is changing the face of superheroes in comic books while inspiring the next generation.

What starts as a black-and-white sketch transforms into one-of-a-kind superheroes of color.

Inside award-winning cartoonist Jamar Nicholas' comic series " Leon the Extraordinary ," an ordinary kid redefines what it means to be a superhero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpDOa_0krRTlSV00

The mission is personal.

"I get to tell really fantastic stories about a kid whose superpower is common sense," Nicholas said.

Nicholas created Leon, a Black superhero, nearly 20 years ago after realizing growing up that he didn't see superheroes who looked like him.

"For a long time," Nicholas said, "we haven't seen heroes that look like him. I won't say I'm the first, but I'm really glad to have the lenses on me to tell really positive stories like a character like this."

Now, Leon is one of many diverse characters, part of a continuing graphic novel series with Scholastic's Graphix .

"Being able to have that book be in front of kids all over the U.S. and the world is fantastic," Nicholas said. "And I always wanted kids to be able to read my stuff and how cool is it that I made him up out of my head."

By putting his imagination on paper, Nicholas taps into his childhood. bringing him back to what it would have meant to his younger self if a book like Leon was around.

"If I was 10 years old and I was able to go into a library and pick up Leon," Nicholas said, "I'd think, man, I think I would have shot just shot straight up to the moon. So, I'm going to make that space for kids."

Nicholas grew up in West Philly. He says he uses parts of his own childhood to influence events and even characters within his book.

"Just being from Philly and growing up the way that I did really informs how Leon looks at the world," he said. "So, I think being a city kid is a big part of his character."

His work is getting recognized nationally.

He's won the Glyph Comics Award for best writer and the Dwayne McDuffie Award for Diversity in Comics in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjTLd_0krRTlSV00

"Black History Month to me means the celebration of achievements that happen all year long," Nicholas said, "but this is a moment to have a spotlight."

But it's his fanbase, little Black boys and girls, he takes pride in the most.

"I just heard this the other day, a kid said, 'this is my favorite book,' and that's fantastic," Nicholas said. "That melts anyone's heart."

Proving that sometimes the most influential superpowers are the ones that stand out.

"Just because you haven't seen it yet doesn't mean it's not for you," Nicholas said, "so give it a shot."

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA newsLocal Philadelphia, PA
Former Philly schools CEO Paul Vallas could become Chicago's next mayor
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Congrats: Philly senior goes viral after Morehouse acceptance letter
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Black hatmaker from Philadelphia gains national spotlight
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
CBS News Philadelphia awards Trudy Haynes Scholarship winner with $10K
Philadelphia, PA14 hours ago
DC Cherry Blossom Bus Tour visits downtown Philadelphia to promote National Cherry Blossom Festival
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago
Pink brings Schuylkill River Trail to Drew Barrymore Show
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Temple University students march and protest to demand better safety
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Camden's Adventure Aquarium welcomes new blue penguin chick
Camden, NJ22 hours ago
Philadelphia gun violence contributing to mental health decline of city's youth
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mosque in Philadelphia's West Oak Lane section vandalized
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Nick's Roast Beef on Cottman Avenue closing for good Sunday
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Philly wins big at 54th annual NAACP Awards in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Montgomery County Chick-fil-A bans diners under 16 without adult
Royersford, PA1 day ago
Fire in West Philadelphia leaves one woman dead
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Why Philadelphia snow lovers shouldn't give up hope just yet
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police cancel free steering wheel lock giveaway for Kia, Hyundai cars
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Joshua Macias, Antonio LaMotta to be sentenced for gun charges Wednesday
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Suspect accused of vandalizing West Oak Lane mosque arrested: police
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Dunkin' to open drive-thru-only location in Delaware County
Aston, PA23 hours ago
Magnolia Little League asking for public's help after person stole lawn tractor
Magnolia, NJ13 hours ago
USPS announces job fairs in Philadelphia suburbs, Delaware during March
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Armed robbery at South Philadelphia 7-Eleven: police
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Police search for van stolen from Northeast Philadelphia day care
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police believe man charged with groping on SEPTA bus may have other victims
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Police investigating after van stolen from Oxford Circle daycare center
Philadelphia, PA9 hours ago
Man charged with vandalizing Philadelphia mosque
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Ex-Philly councilmember Bobby Henon to be sentenced in bribery case
Philadelphia, PA59 minutes ago
Philadelphia Rep. Joanna McClinton becomes House speaker; Mark Rozzi steps down
Philadelphia, PA18 hours ago
NEXT Weather: Wintry mix overnight blankets Delaware Valley
Philadelphia, PA22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy