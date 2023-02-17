Open in App
Arkabutla, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Independent

6 fatally shot in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody

By Via AP news wire,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WYKGe_0krPZaFc00

Six people were fatally shot Friday at multiple locations in a small town in rural Mississippi near the Tennessee state line, and authorities blamed a lone suspect who was taken into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to The Associated Press.

Gov. Tate Reeves’ office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

“At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known.”

Tate County sheriffs dispatcher Shannon Brewer also confirmed that a suspect, who was not identified, was in custody. Brewer said further information would have to come from Sheriff Brad Lance, who could not immediately be reached by phone and did not immediately respond to an email message.

The sheriff told local news outlets the killings occurred at a convenience store and two homes. Trucks marked as belonging to the sheriff’s office and Tate County search and rescue were parked Friday afternoon outside the store, where authorities used yellow tape to cordon off the building.

“I heard the gunshot from inside my house,” Ethan Cash, who lives near the store, told WREG-TV. “I had just woken up and I look back here, and I see dude walking back here with a shotgun.”

Cash said he went to the scene and found one person who had been shot. He said he checked for a pulse but found none.

An elementary school and a high school in nearby Coldwater both went on lockdown while the suspect was being sought, according to the Coldwater Elementary School Facebook page. A short time later, a second post on the page said the lockdown had been lifted and “all students and staff are safe.”

Arkabutla resident April Wade, who grew up in Coldwater, said both are small communities where most people know each other, “but if you don’t, you know somebody who knows somebody.”

Speaking from a local tire store in the afternoon, Wade said she and her husband were aware of the shootings but had not heard the names of the suspect or victims.

“I think it’s crazy,” Wade said. “You do not expect something like that to happen so close to home.”

The shootings are the first mass killing in the U.S. since Jan. 23, which saw the last of six in a three-week period, according to an Associated Press/USA Today database. It defines a mass killing as four or more people dead, not including the perpetrator.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said its agents were providing assistance to the sheriff’s department and state investigators.

Arkabutla lies about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee, and is home to 285 residents according to the 2020 Census. Nearby Arkabutla Lake is a popular fishing and recreational destination.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Hundreds lose job as used car lender closes Memphis headquarters
Memphis, TN2 days ago
$3.5 million lawsuit filed against FedEx alleging wrongful death of employee killed in 2022 forklift accident
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two children shot in downtown Memphis, suspect wanted
Memphis, TN19 hours ago
Mississippi investigators seek public’s help, release photos of vehicle involved in homicide
Jackson, MS18 hours ago
Family identifies 1 of the 2 killed in South Memphis shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mississippi woman arrested in domestic stabbing incident
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Suspect charged after five shot, two killed in South Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Man tries to force himself on neighbor, police say
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Louisiana Man Arrested in Mississippi Suspected of Various Charges, Including Improper Telephone Communications, Cyberstalking, and Armed Robbery, Among Others
Houma, LA2 days ago
Woman dead after Fox Meadows shooting
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Mississippi woman arrested on human trafficking charge
Hattiesburg, MS3 days ago
Five shot, one dead in Southwest Memphis
Memphis, TN3 days ago
Cars broken into during church service in Raleigh
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Heavy police presence spotted in Southaven
Southaven, MS3 days ago
Woman charged with beating up her boyfriend’s mom
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Two men injured after argument, MPD said
Memphis, TN3 days ago
MPD: Man drinks 20 beers, drives into someone’s yard
Memphis, TN2 days ago
A Grenada man's body was found in Tallahatchie County
Grenada, MS2 days ago
Louisiana woman pleads guilty to drug conspiracy
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Germantown Police Officer dies
Germantown, TN3 days ago
Man who set girlfriend on fire, kidnapped child gets lengthy sentence
Olive Branch, MS4 days ago
Multiple crashes cause injuries, traffic jams across Memphis
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Car hits pole, splits in half in Whitehaven
Memphis, TN2 days ago
‘Jackson vs. Everyone’: Brawl over H.B. 1020 enters national arena
Jackson, MS1 day ago
One dead in shooting at South Memphis gas station
Memphis, TN5 days ago
Rare set of quintuplets — with four identical girls — born to Mississippi family
Oxford, MS3 days ago
3 teenagers shot at funeral reception for Harding High School stabbing victim
Saint Paul, MN4 days ago
Two men wanted for Tunica homicide
Tunica, MS9 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy