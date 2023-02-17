Open in App
Redding, CT
See more from this location?
News 12

‘Newest little angel.’ Family remembers Redding 6th grader killed in house fire

By Marissa Alter,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbZyh_0krOHRlS00

Justin Driscoll last saw his niece’s son, 11-year-old Brien Karlson, Sunday when the family came over to watch the Super Bowl.

“He was a Boy Scout, and we were talking about his rank progressions,” Driscoll recalled. He told News 12 Brien was one rank requirement away from completing Tenderfoot and Second Class.

Brien died after a fire tore through the family’s home on Diamond Hill Road Tuesday night . Brien, his parents and his 9-year-old sister were asleep at the time. Their two dogs were also inside.

“The pets didn't make it. From what I understand they may have run up the stairs to wake up the mom and dad,” Driscoll explained.

Brien went to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

“It's just horrific. Period,” Driscoll said.

MORE: Fundraiser set up for family of 11-year-old who died from injuries in Redding house fire

On Friday, he got his first look at the burned-out shell that remains on the property.

“It's not the structure that's the issue. It's what happened to the young boy inside. You know, things can be replaced. Little boys can't,” he said.

Brien was a sixth grader at John Read Middle School, known for his love of the outdoors and animals.

“He just loved this place,” Driscoll said gesturing to the property. “You know, frogging in the pond over there. Wandering around the streams that run around the property. This was a great place to be a little boy, to hang out in the woods, and his mom and dad totally encouraged that.”

Driscoll said his family is leaning on their faith and a wide network of relatives and friends to get through this unimaginable nightmare. Brien's parents grew up in Westport and Wilton and have a large support system in the area.

“It’s just amazing to me how people have rallied around them,” Driscoll told News 12. “We're all going to chip in, help them, as best we can—help them have a roof over their head, help them go day to day.”

A GoFundMe effort for the family has already topped $180,000.

“We’re praying for them, and you know, praying for the newest little angel up there,” Driscoll said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. News 12 reached out to the Redding fire marshal and the state fire marshal, who is assisting with the investigation, but did not receive a response.

Brien’s parents released the following statement:

“Born to Tara Nan (Driscoll) Karlson and Scott James Karlson on April 11, 2011, young Brien brought immeasurable joy and laughter to his parents, sister, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and teammates with his quick wit, easy laugh, and tireless sense of adventure.

A young but avid outdoorsman, Brien could often be found searching the stream behind his home for frogs, trolling the water with his minnow trap, or carefully pacing the tidal flats of Nantucket with a 5 gallon bucket searching for his precious sea creatures.

Brien’s pure, compassionate heart was clear in his every action, as was his love for all of God’s creatures. When a recent adventure ended with a snake bite to his bare foot, Brien emerged muddy and smiling as he noted how sorry he was to wake the sleeping reptile.

A member of Redding Boy Scout Troop 15, Brien put his expert knowledge of nature to work during the troop’s many overnights and other good works.

Information about upcoming services to celebrate Brien’s life and the joy he brought all those who knew him will be shared shortly.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to be made in Brien’s honor to Redding Boy Scout Troop 15 and Cub Scout Pack 118.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
4 firefighters injured, 20 residents left homeless by Newburgh fire
Newburgh, NY1 day ago
Mastic family seeks help paying for modified vehicle for paralyzed veteran
Mastic, NY7 hours ago
Officials: Fire collapses roof of Brentwood home; no injuries
Brentwood, NY8 hours ago
6 firefighters escape Pompton Lakes house explosion without injury
Pompton Lakes, NJ17 hours ago
Orange County restaurant owner convicted of burning down business set to be sentenced
Newburgh, NY12 hours ago
Boy Scout Troop 45 honors 1st Eagle Scout since 1980s
Stamford, CT8 hours ago
‘This is horrific.’ Ridgefield woman says dogs were shot, beheaded and skinned
Ridgefield, CT1 day ago
Crown heights fire takes life of former NYPD officer
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Exclusive: Bronx woman says her landlord could have taken action to prevent fire that destroyed her home
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Trial underway for ex-building inspector in 2021 fatal Spring Valley fire
Spring Valley, NY12 hours ago
DEC investigation finds contractors improperly applied rat pesticide at Northport Village Park
Northport, NY7 hours ago
State police: Pelham 56-year-old killed in Palisades Interstate Parkway crash
Village Of Pelham, NY1 day ago
Westport ready to join Fairfield 911 dispatch center, comes with concerns
Westport, CT12 hours ago
Irvington unveils tribute of Madam C.J. Walker, 1st self-made female millionaire in US
Irvington, NY12 hours ago
Suffolk police officers help deliver baby on shoulder of Long Island Expressway
Brentwood, NY2 days ago
Police: Man killed on same corner where 'Junior' Guzman-Feliz was murdered in Belmont
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Police: 4 sports cars stolen from Ferrari repair shop in Plainview
Plainview, NY12 hours ago
Police: Man stabbed outside business on Sunrise Highway in West Babylon
West Babylon, NY2 days ago
1st real snow day means a packed schedule at Wolfpit Elementary School
Norwalk, CT12 hours ago
Nassau executive: Sheriff's deputy bitten by dog while serving warrant at Hicksville home
Hicksville, NY1 day ago
Connecticut man killed in terror attack while attending wedding in Israel, group says
West Hartford, CT19 hours ago
Black ice possibly to blame for 14-car crash in Highlands; officials say to stay home during storm
Highlands, NY1 day ago
Tyler Flach sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal Oceanside stabbing
Oceanside, NY17 hours ago
Thunderbolt 12: Long Island towns prep for 1st significant snowfall of the season
Huntington, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy