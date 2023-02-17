Former Philadelphia teacher sentenced to 39 years in catfishing child pornography scheme

A former Springside Chestnut Hill Academy teacher will serve 39 years behind bars for deceiving young students on social media and asking them for explicit images.

Authorities said Andrew Wolf used his position of trust as a teacher to prey on middle school boys in the child porn scheme.

Inside the Springside Chestnut Hill School, authorities said Wolf was a well-liked and respected teacher for 18 years. But online, he was a sexual deviant who exploited his students for his own gratification.

"Any boy in that school could have been a victim," said Federal Prosecutor Kelly Harrell.

Harrell, said the 42-year-old and his accomplice, Kray Strange of Carthage, New York, catfished their victims by posing as teenage girls online to solicit nude images and videos of the students.

In all, she says a dozen boys at the school were exploited, in addition to others.

The crimes date back to 2018 and went on until Wolf's arrest in late 2021.

"The investigation started with a cyber tip made from Dropbox to the national center for missing and exploited," said Harrell.

Harrell said Wolf kept spreadsheets of his student's social media accounts to help with his sexual scheme, but there is no evidence he sexually assaulted any of his students.

Wolf's attorney released a statement to Action News that reads:

Harrell said parents need to speak with their children about the dangers of sending online images.

"At best you can just be aware of what your kids are doing online and even when you know your kid thinks for communicating with a girl he's the same age as them that might not always be the person who's really behind the phone or computer on the other end," she said.

Springside Chestnut Hill Academy released the following statement regarding Thursday's sentencing: