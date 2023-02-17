Rihanna reveals she and A$AP Rocky didn’t hire a nanny to help after their son was born

Rihanna has revealed that she and her partner, A$AP Rocky, opted not to get a nanny for their son after he was born.

The 34-year-old singer reflected on welcoming her nine-month old, who was born in May 2022, during a recent interview with British Vogue , which starred her and her family on the cover of the magazine’s latest issue.

During the conversation, she spoke about the day she gave birth to her baby, and revealed that when she brought him home, she hadn’t hired a nanny to help look after him.

“We came home, cold turkey, had no one,” Rihanna recalled. “It was just us as parents and our baby. Man, you’re a zombie for the most part.”

She also spoke candidly about giving birth and how it was a “beautiful” experience that she felt “blessed” to have. However, the “Umbrella” singer also revealed why she felt like a “head-f***” after.

“Essentially, from one person I became two. You walk into the hospital as a couple and leave as a family of three,” she said. “It’s nuts. And oh, my gosh, those first days are insane. You don’t sleep. At all. Not even if you wanted to.”

She also explained that she was “going through the motions” when she left the hospital with her newborn and felt “so paranoid”.

“Because you’re like: they trusted us to come home with this baby? This new life? With us?” Rihanna added. “No doctors, no nurses, we’re just… going home?”

Speaking about her last nine months as a mother, she described them as “legendary” and “everything”. She also revealed that the “craziest thing” about becoming a parent is that she doesn’t “really remember” anything about her life before it.

“You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything,” the “Diamonds” singer continued. “You just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far, because…. Because it doesn’t matter.”

When Rihanna shared a still of her son from the shoot, some social media users criticised the singer for describing the baby boy as “fine” in her Instagram caption.

Although Rihanna and the rapper welcomed their baby in May 2022, they’ve continued to keep his name private. However, during an interview with the Associated Press last November, Rihanna, who revealed she is pregnant with her second child at the Super Bowl halftime show on 12 February , said the reason why they haven’t revealed their son’s name is simply because of their busy schedules.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really. We’ve just been living,” she said. “But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

Days before her interview with Vogue was published, Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump at the Super Bowl. During her performance, she wore a red jumpsuit that was halfway zipped to show off her pregnant stomach.

After the show, a representative for Rihanna confirmed the pregnancy speculation in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Fenty Beauty founder also spoke to Vogue about her second baby and said that she’s not hoping for the newborn to be a specific gender.

“Listen, I’m down for whatever. My wish would be I would like to have more kids but whatever God wants for me, I’m here,” she said. “Girl, boy. Whatever.”