Man dead after road rage incident ends in shooting, crash: police

Road rage incident ends in fatal shooting, car crash in West Philadelphia 01:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An apparent road rage incident led to a fatal shooting and violent crash in West Philadelphia on Friday morning. It happened just before 9 a.m. on the 5600 block of Locust Street.

In the pouring rain, police sources say an argument over a parking space Friday morning ended with a man pulling out a gun and shooting another man at 54th and Locust Streets in West Philadelphia.

The shooting victim was behind the wheel of a Buick and drove two blocks west to 56th and Locust Streets.

He crashed into the side of a business and later died at the hospital.

"And now we got this road rage," Jamal Johnson said. "It's coming in all forms. We just don't have a handle on this thing."

Johnson is a regular at Philadelphia murder scenes, protesting the factors driving those to resort to violence.

"The whole city is stressed out," Johnson said. "Think about it, everybody is stressed out. It's not going to take much for people to break. We've got to get a hold of this gun violence situation."

Investigators were tight-lipped about the early morning road rage killing.

Sources in the Philadelphia Police Department told CBS Philadelphia that the shooter, who they say had a permit to carry, was taken into custody a short time after the deadly argument.

State Rep. Amen Brown, who is also a candidate for mayor, was the lone public official who stopped by, what is for him, yet another crime scene.

"This is the second time in three months we had another altercation over a parking space," Brown said. "Something as simple as double parking, now this male is not going to make it home to his family over a parking space."

The Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections determined the building's integrity was not compromised.