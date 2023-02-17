Sources: Commanders finalize deal to make Eric Bieniemy new OC

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have finalized a deal to make Eric Bieniemy the team's new offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday, confirming multiple reports.

The sides agreed on a two-year deal that includes a "promotion in title, contractual structure" and a pay raise, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bieniemy spent Friday talking to Washington's current assistants and will speak with the rest Saturday, according to sources. He's expected to be in Washington for an introductory news conference next week.

Bieniemy spent the past five seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs ' offensive coordinator, helping oversee an offense that powered two Super Bowl championships -- including one last weekend.

But he was not the primary playcaller on coach Andy Reid's staff. In Washington, Bieniemy will be in complete charge of the offense and call plays.

Bieniemy replaces Scott Turner, who was fired Jan. 10 after three seasons. During those three years combined, Washington ranked 27th in yards per game and 28th in points per game. Last season, the Commanders were 20th in yards and 26th in points.

Washington will enter a crucial fourth season under head coach Ron Rivera. The Commanders have gone a combined 22-27-1 in his first three seasons, winning the NFC East title with a 7-9 record in 2020. With Washington's franchise up for sale, it's likely that the Commanders would need a strong season for the staff to continue.

Bieniemy has interviewed for several head-coaching jobs over the past four offseasons without receiving any offers. This year, he interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts ' head-coaching position, but that job went to Shane Steichen.

"It's so past deserved," Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said before the Super Bowl. "He's done everything the right way. He's been a part of this offense and this team for so long, holds everybody accountable, is creative in making up plays for us. I don't know why he hasn't been hired, but it's been great for us."

Tennessee also showed interest in Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator position, but the Titans never interviewed him and promoted Tim Kelly to the position.

Bieniemy was not under contract with the Chiefs for 2023.

"Eric Bieniemy has been tremendous for us, and I think he's tremendous for the National Football League," Reid told reporters the day after the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII. "I'm hoping he has an opportunity to go somewhere and do his thing, where he can run the show and be Eric Bieniemy."

Bieniemy coached Kansas City's running backs from 2013 to '17. He also spent five years as Minnesota's running backs coach and one as an assistant head coach with the Vikings. He was Colorado's offensive coordinator from 2011 to '12.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL with the San Diego Chargers, Cincinnati Bengals and Eagles.