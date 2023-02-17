Tiger Woods Apologizes For Handing Justin Thomas A Tampon At Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods is apologizing for handing a tampon to playing partner Justin Thomas on Thursday, but some people wonder if the apology is really up to par.

Woods, who is playing in the Genesis Invitational, gave Thomas the tampon in seeming jest after his drive went further than the one Thomas hit.

Although Thomas laughed at the gesture, he appeared to drop the tampon on the ground afterward.

On Friday, Woods acknowledged he’d gotten public backlash for the apparently sexist joke.

“It was supposed to be all fun and games, but obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way,” Woods told reporters. “If I offended anybody, it was not the case, it was just friends having fun.”

He later added, “If I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.”

People on Twitter gave the apology mixed reviews, noting that yes, Woods had offended people.

CORRECTION: A previous headline for this story misstated the name of Justin Thomas.