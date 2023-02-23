FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker with boosts for Firmino, Malen and Alaba

Your FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker will keep you up to speed on every card's stats throughout the rest of the season. RTTF stands for Road To The Final, and brings boosts to select FIFA 23 cards as a reward for success in European competition. Just one week into the promo it had already seen attribute increases for Gabriel Martinelli, David Alaba, and SBC reward Moussa Diaby. Below we explain how it all works, and run down all the new cards with the FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker.

What are FIFA 23 RTTF cards?

(Image credit: EA)

FIFA 23 RTTF stands for Road To The Final. Those chosen for the campaign receive cards which upgrade based on their team’s results in the Champions League, Europa League, or Europa Conference League. Those selected don't even need to appear in these matches – it's all about wins rather than individual performances.

FIFA 23 RTTF Team 1 dropped on Friday, February 17, to replace the very popular FIFA 23 Future Stars campaign. Standout items include Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (CF, 91), Real Madrid galactico David Alaba (CB, 89), and Dortmund whirlwind Donyell Malen (ST, 87).

Some of these items, such as Alaba and Arsenal wideman Gabriel Martinelli (LM, 90) received upgrades within the first week – and there could yet be four additional ones to come.

Is there a FIFA 23 RTTF Team 2 leak?

(Image credit: EA)

Well, yes – but it turned out to be incorrect. Those said to be receiving new cards include Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, Lazio winger Felipe Anderson, and RB Leipzig wizard Emil Forsberg. However, these arrived shortly after the release of Team 1 – meaning Team 2's make-up remained a mystery. And it's one that will last forever. The rumoured kick off date of Friday, February 24 came and went without any additional players – meaning that's your lot for FIFA 23 RTTF.

How do FIFA 23 RTTF Upgrades work?

(Image credit: EA)

Very similarly to the FIFA 23 RTTK promo from earlier in the season. Players can earn up to four OVR bonuses dependent on their team’s European performances, with weak foot and FIFA 23 skill moves upgrades on offer too. Here’s what they need to do to trigger each boost:

Win 1st knockout game after FIFA 23 RTTF launch = OVR upgrade

Qualify for quarter-finals = OVR upgrade

Qualify for semi-finals = OVR upgrade & three new traits

Qualify for final = 5-star weak foot upgrade

Win final = OVR upgrade and 5-star skill moves upgrade

When do FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades happen?

(Image credit: EA)

These are set to be shortly after each remaining round of European competition is completed. Conference League matches occur on Thursdays, so Friday is the most likely arrival time. That would mean you can expect cards to receive their boosts on the dates below. The first date is correct, and the first wave of updates have now occured.

Upgrade 1: Friday, February 24

Upgrade 2: Friday, March 17

Upgrade 3: Friday, April 21

Upgrade 4: Friday, May 19

Upgrade 5: Friday, June 12

Are there FIFA 23 RTTF SBCs and Objectives players?

(Image credit: EA)

The first FIFA 23 RTTF Objectives player ties in with the ongoing FIFA 23 Silver Stars challenge. It arrived on Wednesday, February 22 and is for Andras Schafer (CM, 70) of Union Berlin. To unlock him you need to complete a trio of challenges in the Live FUT Friendly: Silver Stars match type. Get these done before 6pm UK time on Wednesday, February 26 or your shot at Schafer is gone for good.

FIFA 23 RTTF SBCs (Squad Building Challenges) were expected throughout the promo, but surprisingly short on supply. Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby (RM, 89) was the only notable one, and set you back around 88,000 FIFA 23 coins as of Thursday, February 23. His SBC has now expired.

Which cards are included in the full FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker?

(Image credit: EA)

The FIFA 23 RTTF upgrades tracker is below, updated as of Sunday, February 26. It includes the first round of boosts, from the first set of eligible European fixtures.

Champions League

Roberto Firmino (CF, Liverpool) - 91

Leon Goretzka (CM, FC Bayern) - 90

David Alaba (CB, Real Madrid) - 90

Nicolo Barella (CM, Inter Milan) - 90

Lucas Moura (RW, Tottenham) - 88

Giacomo Raspadori (CF, Napoli) - 88

Kalvin Phillips (CDM, Manchester City) - 88

Donyell Malen (ST, Dortmund) - 87

Wesley Fofana (CB, Chelsea) - 87

Nuno Mendes (LB, Paris SG) - 86

Emil Forsberg (CAM, RB Leipzig) - 86

Tuta (CB, Frankfurt) - 85

Europa League

Gabriel Martinelli (LM, Arsenal) - 91

Anthony Martial (ST, Manchester United) - 90

Federico Chiesa (LW, Juventus) - 89

Moussa Diaby (RM, Leverkusen) - 89 [SBC only]

Ferran Torres (LW, Barcelona) - 88

Erik Lamela (RW, Sevilla) - 88

Miranda (LB, Real Betis) - 88

Kevin Volland (ST, Monaco) - 87

Andras Schafer (CM, Union Berlin) - 71 [Objectives only]

UEFA Conference League