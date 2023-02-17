Arson suspect in custody after barricading himself in Shelton motel room

Officers with the Shelton Police Department took an arson suspect into custody who they believe is responsible for setting two fires on Wednesday.

At about 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, officers and firefighters with Central Mason Fire & EMS responded to a fire at a home in 100 block of West Pine Street in Shelton.

Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set using an accelerant.

A person of interest was also identified but not located.

Mason County Sheriff deputies also responded to another fire in Union that investigators believe are related.

On Friday, investigators identified the suspect as a man at the Shelton Inn, where he is refused to leave a room.

Just after noon, the man surrendered without incident.