Driver suspected of DUI after colliding with dump truck in Jefferson County

A multiple-vehicle collision involving a dump truck blocked traffic on State Route 104 in Jefferson County on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The incident occurred near the intersection of State Route 104 and State Route 19, south of Port Ludlow.

After an investigation, Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said the causing driver is suspected of driving under the influence.

The causing driver also suffered a broken leg and was flown to Harborview Medical Center.

Another driver had minor injuries and a passenger has a broken pelvis. They were airlifted to Harborview as well.

Both lanes of State Route 104, at milepost 10, were blocked as medics and law enforcement worked the scene.



