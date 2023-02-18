Open in App
San Francisco Examiner

Bird migrates flock of scooters from SF, blaming regulations

By Kevin N. Hume/The ExaminerMarcus White,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lth83_0krC8G0Z00
Bird's flock of electric scooters are leaving San Francisco, blaming regulators on the way out. Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Bird says its flock of much-maligned electric scooters is leaving The City, blaming San Francisco regulators for clipping its wings months after the company said it was in danger of going bankrupt .

Bird told The Examiner in a statement on Friday that it's "ceasing operations this week" and its 1,500 scooters will be relocated to other markets after the company said it was unable to reach an agreement with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency over "changes to the regulations to enable Bird and other providers to operate more successfully."

"We proposed specific changes to support better riding and parking compliance, and asked for a reduction in fines while we implemented those changes," a spokesperson told The Examiner. "We have not been able to reach an agreement on that plan so we are ending our current operations in San Francisco."

Bird, one of three companies to deploy its vehicles without permission in San Francisco five years ago this March, first told the San Francisco Chronicle on Friday that The City "has the most onerous regulations" among "the hundreds of markets we operate in globally."

The company told the outlet it has racked up $1.1 million in fines since November 2019, months after it acquired another company that was permitted to operate in San Francisco .

The SFMTA told The Examiner in a lengthy statement on Friday afternoon that the agency was "disappointed by Bird's decision to leave the San Francisco market but look forward to continuing work with Lime and Spin as we fully integrate scooter sharing into San Francisco’s transportation network."

Officials said they "are committed to shared mobility" and "ensuring that our sidewalks are accessible for seniors and people with disabilities." During the time in which Bird said it racked up $1.1 million in fines, SFMTA data shows the company was issued more than 8,500 citations for illegal parking and 243 for sidewalk riding.

"We are committed to rolling out protected scooting and cycling infrastructure throughout San Francisco," the agency said. "Smart regulation can help industry develop technologies that can do both, especially when regulation rewards the best performers."

Bird, Lime and Spin deployed its scooters in March 2018 without approval from The City , prompting a regulatory crackdown amid residents' rancorous reactions.

San Francisco passed a law requiring scooter companies to operate with a permit beginning that June, and Bird didn't receive approval to operate in The City until it purchased Scoot — one of just two companies San Francisco granted a permit in June 2018 — a little more than four years ago.

Lime, which is permitted to deploy up to 2,000 scooters in The City, told The Examiner in a statement on Friday that it will "continue to build and grow" in San Francisco based on "pillars" of safety, local hiring and equity.

"We will continue to work with the SFMTA and Board of Supervisors to ensure riders continue to enjoy top-tier service," the company said.

Bird's announcement of its imminent migration from San Francisco follows a difficult financial year for the company. In June, the New York Stock Exchange warned the company it was in danger of being delisted because its stock traded below $1 over a 30-day period. Bird's stock traded at about 21 cents per share as of press time on Friday.

Last October, Bird stopped operating in a number of cities around the world, just as the San Francisco Board of Supervisors passed a resolution requiring all shared electric scooters to be equipped with anti-sidewalk riding technology .

In November, Bird said it could go bankrupt after admitting to federal regulators that the company overstated revenue for more than two years.

Bird's former chief financial officer told investors that the company expected to reduce its historical revenues by almost $32 million. Last month, Bird finalized a merger with Bird Canada — its formerly licensed but otherwise independent partner north of the border — in which the investors in the latter gave the former $30 million in cash for convertible notes, and Bird Canada's executives joined Bird's leadership team.

