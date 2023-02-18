The Most Comfortable Cotton Sheets for a Luxurious Night’s Sleep

Considering how much time you spend in bed each night, it’s worth thinking of your sheets like an extension of your sleepwear: First and foremost, they should be extremely comfortable. Huge bonus points for attractiveness. And, less fun to think about but just as important: is their ability to stand up to being tossed in the wash frequently.

Bed sheets are available in a range of fibers, but the most popular option, hands down, is cotton, which makes for soft, breathable, durable sheets. From there, though, there’s a wide world of choices—and quality. The hundreds, if not thousands, of cotton sheet sets available vary nearly infinitely in terms of thread count, construction quality, design options and price. To find the best of the best among popular cotton sheets, we spent hours assessing top-rated brands, consulted with both textile and sleep experts, then put the most promising contenders through real-world testing in both the bedroom and the laundry room. The two sets that rose to the top were The Company Store Legends Hotel Cotton Sateen Sheet Set for sateen lovers and the Matouk Milano Hemstitch Sheets for those who prefer percale.

If you’d like to read how we vetted and tested each sheet set and which experts we consulted, scroll down for more detail.

Best cotton sateen sheets

Pros

Soft, silky textureHigh thread countWell-constructed seamsMonogramming available

Cons

Not certified to have been tested for harmful substances

Specs

Thread Count: 600Fiber: Egyptian cotton

Where percale sheets are crisp and cool, sateen sheets are soft and smooth, due to a different weave pattern. One type of fabric isn’t necessarily better than the other; it comes down to personal preference. These Legends Hotel sheets are made from 600-thread-count Egyptian cotton, the same as our top percale sheets, and right out of the package, they have a soft, supple texture that drapes beautifully over the bed and your body. They feel great against your bare skin, and while they’re not quite as breathable as percale sheets—meaning moisture doesn’t wick away as readily—they won’t leave you sweltering on summer nights.

There is some debate about whether thread count really matters when buying sheets (more on that in the We Tested section, below), but our experts agree that in general, higher thread count makes sheets feel softer and smoother to the touch, and importantly, more threads per inch also improves the durability of the fabric. The Legends Hotel sheets passed our durability tests with flying colors, outperforming all other sateen sets we tested.

These sateen sheets come only in subdued colors: neutrals or pale blue or pale yellow. The flat sheet and pillowcases are finished with four rows of pintucked fabric along the hem, creating a simple yet attractive edge that will peek out from underneath your comforter. An unexpected bonus: The sheets come out of the dryer with noticeably fewer wrinkles than many other sheets we tested (with the exception of the actual wrinkle-resistant sheets), giving them a more polished appearance without any ironing.

With a sateen weave, the horizontal threads cross over three vertical threads at a time before being woven under one, then that pattern repeats (as opposed to percale’s one-over, one-under weave). The result is that longer spans of yarn are exposed, which is why sateen fabric is often viewed as less durable and more prone to snagging. Happily, these sheets belied that reputation, holding up the best of all the sateen sets in our durability testing. There were no signs of pilling or snags after three cycles in the washer and dryer, and no lint came off the fabric during the abrasion test, implying that they’ll stand up nicely to years of use. Nor did the fabric shrink in the wash. The construction was of slightly higher quality than that of our top percale pick: All the seams on the sheets were neat and straight and there was more attention to the finishing details.

Our only misgiving with these sheets—and it’s a minor one—is that they’re not OEKO-TEX certified. Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certification ensures that every component of a textile, from the thread to the fabric and even accents like buttons, has been tested for harmful substances and declared to be, as the testing organization puts it, “harmless for human health.” This testing isn’t required for bedding companies, but the majority of well-known brands do have their products certified to instill consumer trust, and every other set of sheets among our recommendations carries the designation.

Best cotton percale sheets

Pros

Crisp, comfortable textureHigh thread countBecome softer with washingMonogramming available

Cons

Limited color optionsConstruction could be better given the price point

Specs

Thread Count: 600Fiber: Egyptian cotton

Cotton percale sheets are known for their crisp texture and superior breathability, and the Milano Hemstitch Sheets are excellent examples of both these qualities. The 600-thread-count fabric is extremely smooth, and it feels cool to the touch even in a hot room. The fabric is made from Egyptian cotton, which has longer individual fibers than standard cotton, leading to a softer texture and improved durability. While percale, by design, is somewhat stiffer than sateen (including our top sateen pick), these sheets became noticeably softer after several washes and so will likely get even silkier to the touch over time.

The Milano sheets come in even fewer colors than the Legends Hotel sheets with just three shades—ivory, white and bone—which doesn’t offer much room for creativity. Their single (but elegant) adornment is a hemstitch detail on the pillowcases, shams and flat sheets. If you’re craving a little spot of color, you can have any of those pieces (and a coordinating duvet cover) monogrammed with stitching in more than two dozen shades. The sheets’ sophisticated appearance can suffer a bit after washing: They become decidedly wrinkly if you don’t remove them from the dryer right away.

These sheets performed extremely well in our durability tests, likely due to what’s known in textile-speak as “tight construction,” meaning the threads are woven very densely. After being laundered three times, they showed no signs of pilling, and the material didn’t show any damage from our abrasion test, in which we used fine-grit sandpaper to approximate textile-industry tests for resistance to wear.

The seams on the Milano Hemstitch sheets were neat and straight, with no loose threads, but for the price, we felt the quality of the construction could have been a bit better—for instance, the seams weren’t reinforced, and after washing, we detected some slight fraying of the seam threads.

Worth noting is that the Milano fitted sheet is quite oversize right out of the package—so much so that we thought it might accidentally be a king size instead of a queen. It turns out that Matouk offers the Milano fitted sheet in two depth options to fit either 14- or 17-inch mattresses, and we had been sent the latter, which engulfed our test mattress. After three washes in warm water, the sheet fit better—so unless shrinkage is actually your goal, you’ll want to stick with cold water cycles.

Best organic cotton sheets

Pros

100% organic cottonFair Trade–certifiedSoft and supple fabricMore color options

Cons

Lower thread countSlight abrasion issues

Specs

Thread Count: 300Fiber: Long-staple organic cotton

Organic cotton is made without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers or other chemicals, and organic cotton farmers can’t use genetically modified seeds, plus there are even regulations concerning the land where the plants are grown. According to experts, the process is challenging and expensive, which is why, according to one industry report, less than 1% of the world’s cotton production

is truly organic.

Among the three sets of organic cotton sheets we tested, the Boll & Branch Signature Hemmed Sheet Set was the clear winner. The material is certified 100% organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard, and the sheets are fair trade–certified, as well. The sateen fabric is incredibly soft and drapes beautifully over a bed, and while the sheets come only in solid colors as with our two top picks, you have a larger palette to choose from with Boll & Branch. The flat sheet and pillowcases have a plain, stitched hem for a deliberately simple appearance, but if you’re looking for something more decorative, the brand has the same sheets available with an embroidered hem or an eyelet band.

These sheets have a 300 thread count, which is on the lower side, but in terms of softness, they’re comparable to our top-pick sateen sheets. However, the impact of the lower thread count became apparent during abrasion testing. When we rubbed a piece of fine-grit sandpaper over the surface, a noticeable number of fibers broke, leaving a slightly fuzzy texture on the sheet. We also noted a small amount of shrinkage after several wash cycles, which created a fairly tight fit on the mattress.

Best high-end cotton sheets

Pros

Incredibly soft and smooth, especially for percaleLightweight and breathableHigh-end decorative details

Cons

Very expensiveFabric is slightly see-throughBrand won’t disclose thread count

Specs

Thread Count: Not availableFiber: Giza 45 Egyptian cotton

Egyptian cotton, which both our percale and sateen top picks are made of, is widely regarded as the highest-quality cotton available—experts say those cotton plants produce extra-long fibers, which results in finer yarn and stronger fabric. But there’s Egyptian cotton and then there’s Giza 45 Egyptian cotton, grown in specific conditions and hand-harvested so its fibers are even longer, even finer…and make even softer sheets. Giza 45 cotton is why Sferra’s Giza 45 Percale Sheets are incomparably lightweight and luxurious. And also why a basic set for your king-size bed (fitted sheet, flat sheet and two pillowcases) will set you back a little over $2,000, almost three times what our recommended percale sheets from Matouk cost.

The sheets look as high-end as they feel. The flat sheet and pillowcases have a hemstitch detail; on the flat sheet, the stitching doesn’t just go straight across the top hem. It also extends down the sides of the sheet so that it’s visible if you fold back the sheet over a comforter. It’s the kind of bespoke-level detail you’d expect at this price point.

The sheets did shrink a bit after being washed in warm water, but you can likely avoid this by washing them on a cold cycle. (The care tag says you can do either.) There were no signs of pilling or abrasion issues, likely thanks to the high-quality fiber and tight percale weave. There is a downside to the Giza 45’s extreme lightweightness, though: The set we tested, in ivory, was slightly see-through. If your mattress or mattress pad has a pattern, as many do, you may be able to see it through the sheets.

One other small quibble: The brand won’t disclose the fabric’s thread count—Sferra and Parachute were the only brands we tested that kept that detail a secret.

Best lower-priced sheets

Pros

AffordableExcellent constructionGet softer with each washWide range of colors and patterns

Cons

Some durability issuesUninteresting design

Specs

Thread Count: 400Fiber: Long-staple cotton

The California Design Den’s Cotton Sheets are extremely comfortable. Made from long-staple cotton and with a 400 thread count, they have a smooth sateen weave that becomes softer every time you launder them. You will want to wash them right out of the package, though: At first, they have a slight odor (that thankfully, goes away with laundering).

The sheets are very well-made—in fact, their construction rivals that of other sheet sets we tested that were more than three times the cost. The inner seams are neat and reinforced, and there are handy labels that help you line up the short side of the fitted sheet with the head of your mattress. However, they do leave something to be desired in terms of durability. After three cycles in the washer and dryer, the fabric had a few small snags across the surface, and quite a bit of lint came off the material during our abrasion test. Given that, the sheets seem unlikely to last as long as other options we tested, but that seems an acceptable trade-off for a low upfront cost.

Best Pima cotton sheets

Pros

Lightweight, breathable fabricMade from American-grown cottonSoftness improves after washingDeep pocket fitted sheet availableMonogramming available

Cons

Plain design

Specs

Thread Count: 400Fiber: Long-staple Supima cottonCertifications: OEKO-TEX

The Legends Hotel Supima Cotton Percale Sheet Set stood out during testing thanks to their incredibly soft feel and breathable texture. The 400-thread-count percale fabric is even more lightweight than the Matouk Milano Sheets, making the sheets well-suited for summertime use. The set also got noticeably softer after several washes, resulting in a surprisingly smooth feel for percale. The Pima sheets held up well during durability testing, too—there was no noticeable shrinkage or pilling after laundering, and the tightly woven fabric didn’t display any signs of wear after the abrasion test. The stitching on the sheets was neat and sturdy, though basic. The seams will likely hold up over time, but the manufacturer didn’t go the extra mile with additional reinforcement or elastics.

If you prefer cotton grown close to home, the company notes that these are made using American-grown Pima cotton. “Both Egyptian cotton and Pima cotton are the same type of cotton plant, known as Gossypium barbadense,” explains Dr. Ciesielska-Wrobel. “When Gossypium barbadense grows in Egypt, it is called Egyptian cotton, but when it grows in the U.S., it is called American Pima or Pima cotton.” (In the sheet’s product description, you’ll see the fiber referred to as Supima cotton, which is a trademarked name for American-grown Pima cotton that has been sourced through a licensed supply chain.)

This Legends Hotel set has a plain design with a straight hem—they’re not quite as decorative as the Matouk or Sferra sheets—and there are nine colorways available, most of which are neutral hues. The brand offers optional monogramming on the flat sheet and pillowcases for an additional fee, and we like that there’s a deep-pocket version of the sheet set available. The standard version fits mattresses up to 16 inches thick, while the deep pocket option is suitable for mattresses up to 20 inches.

Best patterned sheets

Pros

Crisp, cool percale fabricSophisticated pattern optionsThe most durable of all sheets we tested

Cons

Lower thread count

Specs

Thread Count: 310Fiber: Cotton

Many luxury sheets are solely available in solid colors, but you can make your bed more lively with the Serena & Lily Wentworth Sheet Set—or one of the many other designs available from the brand. We were impressed by the care with which the versatile and very pretty pattern is printed onto the Wentworth linens—the pattern is perfectly aligned vertically and horizontally on the sheets, and the edges of the repeating print match up exactly. In a nice design touch, there are also subtle color variations across the design to create the look of timeworn tiles. The flat sheet and pillowcases have a stripe of blue fabric along the hem that gives them a finished look. A variety of other appealing patterns are also available. The brand leans heavily toward beachy color schemes, so you’ll find a lot of blue, tan and gray options.

While the Wentworth Sheets were a bit stiff out of the package, they softened up nicely after three laundry cycles, offering the crisp, breathable feel that percale sheets are known for. Though they’re not as smooth as the Matouk Milano or Sferra Gize 45 sheets (possibly because they’re made from standard cotton instead of a long-staple variety), they performed flawlessly during our durability tests. In fact, of all the sheets we tested, they showed the fewest signs of wear across our three durability tests. They didn’t shrink or pill after multiple wash cycles, and no lint came off the percale material during the abrasion test. The fabric only has a 310 thread count, so it’s not as tightly woven as other options, but that didn’t seem to affect the strength or feel of the sheets.

Best wrinkle-resistant sheets

Pros

Few wrinkles, even after being balled upSoft, silky fabricMonogramming available

Cons

Construction could be betterPlain design

Specs

Thread Count: 400Fiber: Long-staple combed cotton Certifications: OEKO-TEX

If wrinkled sheets drive you crazy, Garnet Hill Solid Wrinkle-Resistant Sateen Bedding is the way to go. These sheets are made from long-staple combed cotton that’s treated with a special wrinkle-resistant resin coating to help prevent creasing. (If that sounds potentially hazardous, fear not: The sheets have the OEKO-TEX certification that they’re free of harmful substances—a fact that helped them edge out other wrinkle-resistant sets we tested.) We left them balled up in the dryer for several hours after washing, and they still had fewer wrinkles than any other sheet set tested. Plus, we were able to easily smooth out the wrinkles the sheets did have with a few passes of the hand.

Made from a 400-thread count sateen fabric, these are a bit slicker to the touch than other sateen options we assessed, likely due to the resin coating on the yarn. The fabric is very soft, but the design is quite plain, featuring a basic straight stitch across the hem of the flat sheet and pillowcases. (If you want something more decorative, the brand offers the same sheets with an embroidered edge and you can have the flat sheet and pillowcases personalized with your name or monogram.)

One area where these sheets fell flat was construction. The elastic around the edges of the fitted sheet isn’t covered by a hem, and there were some rogue strings sticking out at some of the corners. Neither of those factors affect fit or functionality, but it’s not as upscale a look as many other sets in our tests. The fabric didn’t shrink or pill during testing, but it did show some wear after the abrasion test, leaving behind a small amount of lint on the sandpaper. (If you’d prefer sheets with a neater finish that are slightly less wrinkle-resistant, the Lands’ End No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set was our runner-up in this category.)

Others you should know about

The Lands’ End No Iron Sateen Bed Sheet Set was a close runner-up in the wrinkle-resistant category, but ultimately, the sheets had more wrinkles after coming out of the dryer. We also weren’t overly keen on the sheets’ texture, which was very shiny and almost felt like satin, and they’re not OEKO-TEX certified. On the plus side, they’re well-made, with tidy, reinforced seams, and they have an attractive satin-stitched embroidered hem.

The Nestwell Egyptian Cotton Sateen Queen Sheet Set is an affordable pick among sheets with a high thread count. The 625-thread-count fabric is soft to the touch with a slight luster. While the set is a great value, it didn’t make our top lineup because of its plain design and below-average construction.

We tested both the Brooklinen Classic Percale and Luxe Sateen Sheets, and they simply didn’t stack up to the competition in terms of feel, construction and durability. I’ve been a customer of Brooklinen for several years, and I was surprised to find that the Luxe Sateen Sheets we tested felt noticeably different from the set I own. I don’t know whether it’s because we tested a patterned set (mine are plain white) or if Brooklinen changed the fabric, but the material was rougher and not nearly as supple as I’ve come to expect from the brand.

(A Brooklinen spokesperson says of the difference in softness: “Our sheets are designed to soften up with each wash and use…it will definitely take some time for that brand new set to feel similar to a set that’s experienced a few years of use and laundering.” She added that a patterned or printed sheet should have the same hand feel as a solid sheet.)

The Parachute Organic Cotton Sheet Set has a very lived-in, casual look, and we found that it wasn’t as soft or durable as other percale options we tested. The brand won’t disclose the thread count of the fabric, but looking at the fabric, you can see it has fewer threads per square inch than other sheets we tested.

If you’re looking for budget-friendly sheets, the Threshold Printed Performance Sheet Set is surprisingly good for the price but was edged out by California Design Den’s sheets for our top lower-priced pick because those were ultimately softer and had a neater construction.

The Charter Club Damask Cotton Sheet Set was a close runner up in the Pima cotton category. We like that this set comes in more than 20 colors and an extra-deep fitted sheet option, and the sateen construction has a nice hand and was smooth and soft to the touch. However, the sheets shrunk quite a bit after several laundry cycles, to the point where it was a chore to get them onto the mattress, and they showed slight signs of pilling, as well.

The Authenticity50 Signature Sheets are another percale option made from Pima cotton. These sheets were heavier and rougher in texture than the other percale sheets we tested, even after washing, and there was nothing that made them stand out enough to justify their higher-than-average price point.

There were a few other well-regarded cotton sheet sets we had hoped to test, including the Coyuchi Organic Crinkled Percale Sheets, Riley Percale Sheet Set and Hudson Park Pima Sateen Wrinkle-Resistant Sheets. However, we weren’t able to get samples at this time.

How we picked

Trust us

Over the past five years, I’ve tested hundreds of different bedding items, including sheets, comforters, quilts, pillows and mattresses as a product tester for household-name publications. I have a bachelor’s degree in textiles, fashion merchandising and design, and as part of my studies, I took courses on textile science, product design and interior design.

For additional insights on cotton sheets, I consulted several experts on textiles and sleep, including a doctor of sleep medicine and an award-winning interior designer. They provided information on the different types of cotton and woven fabrics, as well as tips on how to select sheets that will not only improve your overall sleep experience but look great in your home.

We tested

There are hundreds of cotton sheet sets available today, and they vary significantly in design and price point. We researched the top-rated sheets in the marketplace, narrowing down the options for testing based on these criteria:

Type of cotton: There are several different kinds of cotton used to make sheets. One of the main factors that differentiates cotton is its staple length—a term used to describe the length of each individual cotton fiber. Egyptian and Pima cotton, which are the same plant grown in Egypt and America, have extra-long staples that create extremely soft and durable yarn. These varieties were our top choice when selecting sheets to test, but we also tried sets made from regular long-staple cotton.

Thread count: Thread count can be a confusing topic. The term refers to the number of threads that are found in a square inch of fabric, and our textile experts explain that fabric with a high thread count is generally made from finer yarn and is softer, smoother, cooler to the touch and more durable. We looked for sheets that had a thread count of at least 300, giving priority to options that were between 400 and 600. You may be wondering why we didn’t select sheets with a thread count above 600—and you can find linens that claim to have thread counts of 1,000 or more. However, because many consumers value thread count so highly, it’s common for manufacturers to inflate thread count. Essentially, most yarns are made up of two or three threads twisted together, and some manufacturers will count a two-ply yarn as two individual strands, where it should really only be counted as one. So while their sheets may technically have a thread count that experts would label as 400, they might be listed as 800 thread count if the yarn is two-ply. When you see extremely high thread counts of over 1,000, it’s possible there is “creative marketing” going on.

Comfort: Because you’ll be lying between them for hours a night, cotton sheets need to be comfortable and breathable—with air and water vapor able to pass through the material readily, helping to regulate your temperature and wick away moisture like sweat. We evaluated the overall feel of each set of sheets both before and after washing, taking into account that percale and sateen sheets are designed to feel distinct—the former is crisp; the latter is soft and smooth. We also laid on each set of sheets in an air-conditioned room for an hour, testing their breathability both with and without a comforter on top.

Construction: We carefully evaluated each sheet’s construction, noting which ones had reinforced seams (which tend to hold up better) and examined the stitching for crooked seams, loose threads and signs of fraying. We also noted which sheets had features such as decorative hems to give them a more elegant appearance.

Durability: To gauge the durability of each set of sheets, we put them through tests recommended by our textile experts. Each set was laundered according to its care instructions three times to check for shrinkage, and we examined the fabric afterward for signs of pilling or snags. To approximate an abrasion-resistance test that textile scientists often use in lab settings, we used 220-grit sandpaper to scrub the fabric 10 times, checking to see how much lint came off. This simulates the wear that sheets will experience over time. Sheets that flake off large amounts of lint are likely to wear down faster and potentially rip.

Our experts

Izabela Ciesielska-Wrobel, Ph.D., assistant professor of textiles, fashion merchandising and design at the University of Rhode IslandLulu Guo, M.D., a family medicine and sleep specialist with the Valley Sleep Center, based in Mesa, Ariz.New York City–based interior designer Tina RamchandaniHarrie Schoots, textile consultant based in Ooltewah, Tenn., and president of the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists