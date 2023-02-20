Open in App
Croton-on-hudson, NY
Car Flips Over, Slams Into Pole In Croton-On-Hudson, Leaving Driver Injured

By Ben Crnic,

11 days ago
A car flipped over in Croton-on-Hudson on Nordica Drive. Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department

A driver was left injured after a car overturned and crashed into a utility pole in Northern Westchester.

The incident happened on Thursday, Feb. 16 around 6 p.m., when a vehicle traveling in Croton-on-Hudson Old Post Road South flipped over and hit a pole on Nordica Drive, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Firefighters and police then descended upon the scene to help the injured driver escape the vehicle.

After the occupant was turned over to first responders, firefighters waited for Con Edison to fix the pole, which took about 90 minutes.

