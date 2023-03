A portion of Evans Street in the Uptown District is scheduled to be closed to traffic this week for utility work.

The closure will affect the section of Evans Street between Fifth and Fourth streets to allow for utility work related to the construction of the Hilton Garden Inn at 419 Evans St.

The work is scheduled to run through Friday this week and on Feb. 27-28.

Detour routes will be posted to direct motorists to Washington and Reade streets.