Saying Goodbye to John Dutton? Why Fans Think ‘Yellowstone’ Is Coming to an End

Saying goodbye? Fans think that Kevin Costner is gearing up to leave his role of John Dutton on Yellowstone .

Rumors about the actor's fate on the series started swirling in February 2023 when Deadline reported that sources have shared disputes over Kevin's shooting schedule that could lead to the the series' end. The publication also reported talks of a new series in which Matthew McConaughey was set to star. However, nothing has been confirmed.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Is Kevin Costner Leaving 'Yellowstone'?

While the legendary actor has stayed tight-lipped about his future on the fan-favorite series, Paramount Network released a statement sharing "no news to report" as of now.

"Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come," a spokesperson told Deadline . "Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan , we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner."

What Has the Cast Said About Kevin Costner Leaving?

Amid the ongoing rumors, Wes Bentley — who plays Kevin's adopted son Jamie Dutton on the show — admitted that he's considered a future in which the Bodyguard actor isn't the star.

“I thought about this in season 1,” the American Horror Story alum explained to TV Line in February 2023. “Because it’s always a possibility in TV, right? We’re always ready to die … [And John] really has got this hypnotic pull on Jamie.”

Wes further commented on the matter during an interview with Entertainment Weekly that month, noting that the rumors are “probably a bit of drama over nothing.”

“The news that's come out recently about the show is, you know, it's above my pay grade,” Wes said. “Different people making decisions. I know that they're still working on … working things out with everyone, to make sure we shoot. And I'm confident we will. We always have before.”

The following month, Wes’ costars Lainey Wilson and Piper Perabo opened up about the rumors that the show is coming to an end.

"You know what, I don't know much, but I have a feeling they're going to end it the right way, and there's gonna be more of it," the “Heart Like a Truck” singer told Entertainment Tonight . "And I'm hoping I'm gonna be back in it!"

As for the Coyote Ugly actress, she told the outlet not to “believe everything you hear.”

"There's always a lot of drama when it comes to Yellowstone,” Piper said, refusing to spill on the drama. “Taylor Sheridan knows to play it really close to the vest, and I know better than to speak outside the ranch, but I'm excited to see what happens next."

Is 'Yellowstone' Ending?

No news about a final season has been announced just yet. The show premiered in June 2018 and is currently in the middle of its fifth season. The second half of season 5 is slated to premiere in summer 2023. That being said, the show's creator, Taylor, already has an idea about how things will play out for the Dutton family.

“It will go as many years as it takes for me to tell the story, but you’re not going to see nine seasons of it,” the Sons of Anarchy alum teased during an interview with The New York Times from December 2021.

Kevin, for his part, has also teased the show's eventual end. The actor teased that all he wants to see is the Dutton family finally get their “s–t together.” Wishful thinking!

“I just hope it runs its course in a really fun way with a highly dysfunctional family," the Field of Dreams actor told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022.