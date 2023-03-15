Food Stamps: When Scheduled SNAP Benefits Are Sent in March 2023

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP, which is commonly referred to as food stamps , issues payments that go out according to your state’s monthly schedule. SNAP is the nation’s most important anti-hunger program , helping millions of low-income Americans supplement their household’s monthly food budget.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

See: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

March’s payment should be sent on the same date as previous months, depending on your state’s SNAP schedule. The U.S. Department of Agriculture pays for the full cost of SNAP benefits and splits the cost of administering the program with each state and territory. The date your SNAP payments arrive depends on your state or territory.

This month’s payments will be lower for many SNAP recipients. The last pandemic-era emergency allotments went out in February, meaning SNAP recipients who qualified for the extra money will see their monthly payments go down by $95 or more, as previously reported by GOBankingRates .

If you are eligible for SNAP benefits, they will be deposited monthly into your SNAP account. Once approved for benefits, your state’s SNAP agency will send you an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, although some states might have a different name for the cards. EBT cards are linked to SNAP accounts and work just like debit cards.

Cards can be swiped at checkout in grocery stores, major retailers and other outlets. You will need to enter your PIN to complete the transaction. Depending on your state, you might also be able to purchase eligible foods online at participating retailers. Visit the USDA page to see which retailers accept online EBT payments.

To find out when you’ll receive your March 2023 payment, the USDA provides information on monthly payment schedules for all states and territories. In most states, payment dates are staggered throughout the month based on SNAP case numbers, last names or Social Security numbers. The payment schedule is usually the same every month.

In rare cases, all recipients get payments on the same date, such as in Alaska , which makes SNAP benefits available on the first day of every month for all recipients. But in more populous states like Florida, benefits might be paid on 20 different days. Another unusual case is New York, which has two different SNAP agencies and two different schedules. The schedule for New York City changes on a monthly basis. States also have different rules regarding payment days that fall on weekends or holidays.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned the US Debt Ceiling Issue Will Endanger Social Security?

You can apply for SNAP through your state’s local SNAP office or on its website. You can also visit SNAP’s Application and Local Office Locators page to learn how to apply in your state. To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in the state in which you currently reside and you must meet certain requirements, including resource and income limits . Depending on your state, there may be additional requirements.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps: When Scheduled SNAP Benefits Are Sent in March 2023