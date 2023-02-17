Arrested Development finds new home – without Netflix seasons

Arrested Development fans – depending who you ask – have had their fears confirmed regarding the final season.

Earlier this week, it was noted that the sitcom would be leaving Netflix despite the fact that seasons four and five of the series were Original releases.

It was because of this that many assumed season five, which is not even available to buy on DVD or Blu-ray, would disappear for good.

This fact seems to have been confirmed following the news that the first three seasons will be made available to stream on Disney Plus one day after their Netflix removal.

Disney Plus in the UK – and Hulu in the US – has confirmed that season one, two and three will be added on 15 March.

However, season four and five will not be included as part of this package. A boxset of the fourth season is available to buy online.

Netflix has repeatedly caused controversy by removing original titles, including Hemlock Grove . These removals are due to the expiration of licencing deals with other distributors that helped make the projects.

Fortunately for those who have a burning desire to watch the fourth season, it is available to buy on DVD and Blu-ray, or rent on Prime Video.

However, users will no longer be able to watch the controversial remixed version titled Fateful Consequences , released in 2018, that recut the series in chronological order.

It’s also currently unknown where Arrested Development season five will be available to watch after 14 March.

Season five didn’t fare so well critically, and many fans of the show’s earlier seasons are now rushing to complete the show before it’s removed.

”Hmm I never watched season five of Arrested Development . Thinking I should before it leaves,” one user wrote, with another adding: “I’ve been putting off watching the second half of season five of Arrested Development for years bc I was sad and didn’t want it to be the end but I guess I’ll be binge rewatching the whole show before it leaves Netflix now…”

Another user wrote: “OK Netflix this is the last straw. If you remove Arrested Development I will cancel my subscription. Why on earth would they remove something you literally cannot get anywhere else.”

However, others have suggested they aren’t fussed about the fact the fifth season will essentially be scratched from the record, arguing that its poor quality had tainted the show’s legacy.

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment.