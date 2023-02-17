Martin Lewis issues urgent pension warning that could cost you thousands

Martin Lewis has urged people eligible for a state pension to ensure they have filled out any gaps in their national insurance contributions before 5 April or risk missing out on thousands of pounds.

The Money Saving Expert founder issued the warning on the latest episode of his podcast, telling listeners that anyone between the ages of 45 and 70 and set to receive the new state pension can plug gaps as far back as 2006 .

He warned that people who miss the 5 April deadline would only be allowed to backdate missing payments by up to six years.

Recipients must have 35 years’ worth of NICs to get the full pension amount which is currently £185.15 per week, with the state pension age set at 66.

People might have gaps in their NICs if they were not earning enough or are unemployed and claiming benefits.

Mr Lewis said: "On April 6, 2016, that was the day they introduced the new state pension. For those who hit pension age since then, you have been put on the new state pension.

"As part of that, transitional arrangements were put in place. Those transitional arrangements end this tax year, they end on April 5, 2023."

Mr Lewis added that people can check if they are missing any NICs by going on the government’s website and checking their record.

He explained: "That will tell you when you are due to get your state pension and it will give you a forecast based on your current national insurance record of how much you are likely to get.”

"For those who are already at state pension age, go check your National Insurance record, which will tell you how many years of full contributions you have and whether, crucially, you have any gaps in your contribution record."