World Ag Expo wraps up in Tulare County, organizers looking ahead to 2024

With the 2023 world ag expo now over, organizers are looking at this year's success and already planning for 2024.

The Ag Expo isn't just a chance for farmers to check out equipment, it's also a great fundraising opportunity for local organizations.

This year's turnout is helping those organizations reach pre-pandemic numbers.

"We expect to be well over 100,000 back to that level again," said Jennifer Fawkes with the International Agri-Center.

Fawkes said that turnout already surpassing last year's numbers. That turnout creates a huge return for the local economy.

"We actually did an economics study in 2020 and for the state of California there was a $52 million economic impact for Tulare county alone it was just over $30 million dollars," said Fawkes.

Local organizations rely on the expo for fundraising. A popular item each year is the bologna sandwiches benefiting the United Way of Tulare County.

"Normally it's about $30,000 and then it goes right back out to the nonprofits in Tulare County," said Rosemary Caso, United Way of Tulare County.

Caso expects that number to be even higher this year.

Valley Children's Healthcare also expecting high returns with the Toyota Tundra Giveaway.

"We set a goal of $90,000 this year, so once the expo wraps up we'll see if we hit that goal," said Laura Jacobson, Valley Children's Healthcare.

They're well on their way to reaching that goal. Jacobson said they already sold $45,000 in pre-sales even before the expo started.

For locals, it's a fun way to see what's new.

"Just getting to see the new technology is amazing," Joe Arroyo, attendee.

Arroyo said he's attended other years, but this was his wife's first time attending the expo.

"It's mind-blowing what people think of to help make the ag industry more fluid, more positive, more in a better direction," said Veronica Arroyo.

Fawkes said they already have exhibitors renewing their spaces for next year's expo.