Men's Champ Week 2023: tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

By ESPN,

1 hour ago

Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN on Feb. 27 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten right up until the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 12), teams across Division I men's college basketball will be competing for the chance to cut down the nets in the conference championship -- and, along with it, one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2023 NCAA tournament .

Which team from each Division I men's college basketball league is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March? Bookmark this page, because this is where we'll be tracking the winners, live, as they punch their tickets.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:
Bubble Watch | Bracketology | NCAA tournament schedule

NEC: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Record: 19-14
Title-clincher: 70-50 over St. Francis (PA) *
Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts (16.7 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 2019)

* Qualified in semifinal because Merrimack is ineligible

Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Record: 19-16
Title-clincher: 89-82 (OT) over Tennessee Tech
Leading scorer: Phillip Russell (18.1 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 2nd appearance (first since 2000)

Big South: UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 77-73 over Campbell
Leading scorer: Drew Pember (20.9 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 5th appearance (first since 2016)

Missouri Valley: Drake Bulldogs

Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 77-51 over Bradley
Leading scorer: Tucker DeVries (18.9 PPG)
NCAA tournament history 6th appearance (second in three seasons; first since 2021)

ASUN: Kennesaw State Owls

Record: 26-8
Title-clincher: 67-66 over Liberty
Leading scorer: Chris Youngblood (14.6 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 1st appearance in program's Division I era

Sun Belt: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Record: 26-7
Title-clincher: 71-66 over South Alabama
Leading scorer: Jordan Brown (19.6 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 11th appearance (first since 2014)

Southern: Furman Paladins

Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 88-69 over Chattanooga
Leading scorer: Mike Bothwell (18.0 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 1980)

Horizon

Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Bracket

CAA

March 3-7
Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Bracket

Summit

March 3-7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Bracket

West Coast

March 2-4, 6-7
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket

Southland

March 5-8
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Bracket

Patriot League

Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8
Campus sites
Bracket

Big Sky

March 4-8
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Bracket

America East

March 4, 7, 11
Campus sites
Bracket

MEAC

March 8-11
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Bracket

SWAC

March 8-11
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Bracket

Big 12

March 8-11
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Bracket

Mountain West

March 8-11
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Bracket

Big East

March 8-11
Madison Square Garden (New York City)
Bracket

MAAC

March 7-11
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Bracket

MAC

March 9-11
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
Bracket

Conference USA

March 8-11
Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
Bracket

ACC

March 7-11
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Bracket

Big West

March 7, 9-11
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Bracket

Pac-12

March 8-11
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket

WAC

March 7, 9-11
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket

Ivy

March 11-12
Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
Bracket

Atlantic 10

March 7-9, 11-12
Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Bracket

SEC

March 8-12
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
Bracket

American

March 9-12
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Bracket

Big Ten

March 8-12
United Center (Chicago)
Bracket

