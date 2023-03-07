Men's Champ Week 2023: tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN on Feb. 27 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten right up until the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 12), teams across Division I men's college basketball will be competing for the chance to cut down the nets in the conference championship -- and, along with it, one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2023 NCAA tournament .

Which team from each Division I men's college basketball league is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March? Bookmark this page, because this is where we'll be tracking the winners, live, as they punch their tickets.

Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:

NEC: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights

Record: 19-14

Title-clincher: 70-50 over St. Francis (PA) *

Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts (16.7 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 2019)

* Qualified in semifinal because Merrimack is ineligible

Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks

Record: 19-16

Title-clincher: 89-82 (OT) over Tennessee Tech

Leading scorer: Phillip Russell (18.1 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 2nd appearance (first since 2000)

Big South: UNC Asheville Bulldogs

Record: 27-7

Title-clincher: 77-73 over Campbell

Leading scorer: Drew Pember (20.9 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 5th appearance (first since 2016)

Missouri Valley: Drake Bulldogs

Record: 27-7

Title-clincher: 77-51 over Bradley

Leading scorer: Tucker DeVries (18.9 PPG)

NCAA tournament history 6th appearance (second in three seasons; first since 2021)

ASUN: Kennesaw State Owls

Record: 26-8

Title-clincher: 67-66 over Liberty

Leading scorer: Chris Youngblood (14.6 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 1st appearance in program's Division I era

Sun Belt: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns

Record: 26-7

Title-clincher: 71-66 over South Alabama

Leading scorer: Jordan Brown (19.6 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 11th appearance (first since 2014)

Southern: Furman Paladins

Record: 27-7

Title-clincher: 88-69 over Chattanooga

Leading scorer: Mike Bothwell (18.0 PPG)

NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 1980)

Horizon

Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7

Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)

CAA

March 3-7

Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)

Summit

March 3-7

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)

West Coast

March 2-4, 6-7

Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Southland

March 5-8

Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)

Patriot League

Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8

Campus sites

Big Sky

March 4-8

Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)

America East

March 4, 7, 11

Campus sites

MEAC

March 8-11

Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)

SWAC

March 8-11

Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)

Big 12

March 8-11

T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)

Mountain West

March 8-11

Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

Big East

March 8-11

Madison Square Garden (New York City)

MAAC

March 7-11

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)

MAC

March 9-11

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)

Conference USA

March 8-11

Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)

ACC

March 7-11

Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)

Big West

March 7, 9-11

Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)

Pac-12

March 8-11

T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)

WAC

March 7, 9-11

Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)

Ivy

March 11-12

Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)

Atlantic 10

March 7-9, 11-12

Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)

SEC

March 8-12

Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

American

March 9-12

Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)

Big Ten

March 8-12

United Center (Chicago)

