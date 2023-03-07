Men's Champ Week 2023: tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

Championship Week and March Madness are nearly here. Beginning with the ASUN on Feb. 27 and ending with the Ivy, A-10, SEC, American and Big Ten right up until the bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday (March 12), teams across Division I men's college basketball will be competing for the chance to cut down the nets in the conference championship -- and, along with it, one of the 32 automatic bids to the 2023 NCAA tournament .
Which team from each Division I men's college basketball league is guaranteed a chance to go dancing in March? Bookmark this page, because this is where we'll be tracking the winners, live, as they punch their tickets.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 tournament:
NEC: Fairleigh Dickinson Knights
Record: 19-14
Title-clincher: 70-50 over St. Francis (PA) *
Leading scorer: Demetre Roberts (16.7 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 2019)
* Qualified in semifinal because Merrimack is ineligible
Ohio Valley: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks
Record: 19-16
Title-clincher: 89-82 (OT) over Tennessee Tech
Leading scorer: Phillip Russell (18.1 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 2nd appearance (first since 2000)
Big South: UNC Asheville Bulldogs
Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 77-73 over Campbell
Leading scorer: Drew Pember (20.9 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 5th appearance (first since 2016)
Missouri Valley: Drake Bulldogs
Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 77-51 over Bradley
Leading scorer: Tucker DeVries (18.9 PPG)
NCAA tournament history 6th appearance (second in three seasons; first since 2021)
ASUN: Kennesaw State Owls
Record: 26-8
Title-clincher: 67-66 over Liberty
Leading scorer: Chris Youngblood (14.6 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 1st appearance in program's Division I era
Sun Belt: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
Record: 26-7
Title-clincher: 71-66 over South Alabama
Leading scorer: Jordan Brown (19.6 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 11th appearance (first since 2014)
Southern: Furman Paladins
Record: 27-7
Title-clincher: 88-69 over Chattanooga
Leading scorer: Mike Bothwell (18.0 PPG)
NCAA tournament history: 7th appearance (first since 1980)
Horizon
Feb. 28, March 2, 6-7
Campus sites/Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis)
Bracket
CAA
March 3-7
Entertainment & Sports Arena (Washington, D.C.)
Bracket
Summit
March 3-7
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Bracket
West Coast
March 2-4, 6-7
Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket
Southland
March 5-8
Legacy Center (Lake Charles, Louisiana)
Bracket
Patriot League
Feb. 28, March 2, 5, 8
Campus sites
Bracket
Big Sky
March 4-8
Idaho Central Arena (Boise, Idaho)
Bracket
America East
March 4, 7, 11
Campus sites
Bracket
MEAC
March 8-11
Norfolk Scope Arena (Norfolk, Virginia)
Bracket
SWAC
March 8-11
Bartow Arena (Birmingham, Alabama)
Bracket
Big 12
March 8-11
T-Mobile Center (Kansas City, Missouri)
Bracket
Mountain West
March 8-11
Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)
Bracket
Big East
March 8-11
Madison Square Garden (New York City)
Bracket
MAAC
March 7-11
Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall (Atlantic City, New Jersey)
Bracket
MAC
March 9-11
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland)
Bracket
Conference USA
March 8-11
Ford Center at the Star (Frisco, Texas)
Bracket
ACC
March 7-11
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, North Carolina)
Bracket
Big West
March 7, 9-11
Dollar Loan Center (Henderson, Nevada)
Bracket
Pac-12
March 8-11
T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket
WAC
March 7, 9-11
Michelob Ultra Arena/Orleans Arena (Las Vegas)
Bracket
Ivy
March 11-12
Jadwin Gymnasium (Princeton, New Jersey)
Bracket
Atlantic 10
March 7-9, 11-12
Barclays Center (Brooklyn, New York)
Bracket
SEC
March 8-12
Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)
Bracket
American
March 9-12
Dickies Arena (Fort Worth, Texas)
Bracket
Big Ten
March 8-12
United Center (Chicago)
Bracket
