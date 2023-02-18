Open in App
Greenvale, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Best French Dip Found At This Long Island Restaurant, Foodies Say

By Michael Mashburn,

14 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NyJr_0kqDUlQd00

When it comes to the best French dip around, hungry diners need look no further than this Long Island restaurant, according to online foodies.

Bar Frites, located in Greenvale at 400 Wheatley Plaza, received the most mentions on a recent post asking where to find the best French dip sandwich on the Facebook group "Long Island Restaurant Group."

Opened in 2010, Bar Frites serves up a wide selection of “bistro fare,” including burgers, steaks, croque monsieur, and steamed mussels in a hip, urban setting, according to its website .

Its menu also features a variety of salads, pastas, and pizzas, as well as fish tacos and hot hors d’oeuvres like fried calamari. Among customer favorites on its Yelp page are the French onion soup, short rib, and truffle pizza.

The French dip at Bar Frites in Greenvale.

Facebook/Bar Frites

But perhaps its most notable dish, according to the not-in-any-way-scientific Facebook poll, is its classic French dip, which consists of prime roast beef and mayo, served on a baguette with a side of au jus and fries.

“Doesn’t get any better than this,” reads a Facebook post from Bar Frites touting the sandwich.

The popular menu item has also received plenty of praise from satisfied customers online.

“I went and had the French dip, which I've had multiple times. It's really delicious and the au jus always makes me want to dip my sandwich in it after each bite,” Danielle M., of Stony Brook, wrote on Yelp.

Bar Frites is now open! Join us for indoor or alfresco dining during our usual operating hours 🍽🥂❤️ #barfrites #pollrestaurants #wheatleyplaza

Posted by Bar Frites on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Justin K., of Glen Head, was equally impressed during his visit.

“The French dip is very good, as are their filet Mignon sliders,” he wrote. “Definitely a nice place to have lunch outside on a sunny day or cocktails and apps at night.”

Bar Frites is open daily for lunch and dinner. Find out more on its website .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beloved Darien Restaurant Closes For Good After 'Two Wonderful Decades'
Darien, CT6 hours ago
The Taco Project Offers a Better Way to Brunch in Westchester
Tarrytown, NY1 day ago
Sweet Tooth? New Dessert Eatery Opens In Westchester: 'Incredibly Delicious,' Visitors Say
Larchmont, NY1 day ago
New Eatery Has 'Friendly Staff, Fast Service, Good Food' In Westchester, Customers Say
White Plains, NY2 days ago
23 Delicious Things To Eat In Little Italy, The Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
People Are Apparently Waiting in Line for 4 Hours for Famous Sandwich in NYC
New York City, NY3 days ago
Boot Suit: NY Woman Sues L.L. Bean Over Footwear's 'Waterproof' Claims
New York City, NY9 hours ago
Vintage Charm at Macy’s: The Fascinating Story Behind New York’s Oldest Escalator
New York City, NY1 day ago
This shuttered NYC restaurant owes the city $32M in rent
New York City, NY3 days ago
Local Burger, Southampton’s Best Burger Joint
Southampton, NY4 days ago
[VIDEO] Unseen Vintage Photographs of 1900s New York City with Stunning Colorization
New York City, NY1 day ago
Shoplifters Nab $8K Worth Of Perfume From 2 Long Island Victoria's Secret Stores
Oceanside, NY7 hours ago
Inside the Gleaming New Art Deco Cocktail Bar Above New York’s Le Jardinier
New York City, NY3 days ago
29 Donbrook Road, Pound Ridge, NY 10576, Pound Ridge, NY 10576 - $1,595,000
Pound Ridge, NY13 hours ago
The Action House: Long Island’s Forgotten Music Venue
New York City, NY2 days ago
260 Increase Miller Road, Lewisboro, NY 10536, Lewisboro, NY 10536 - $939,000
Lewisboro, NY13 hours ago
Potential plans to build casino near Citi Field spur rally by concerned residents
New York City, NY16 hours ago
Not So Fast: Keyless BMW Foils Would-Be Thief At Car Wash In Flower Hill
North Hempstead, NY12 hours ago
Surprise! Yoko Ono is Moving to a Tiny New York Town
New York City, NY2 days ago
Patchogue resident and Ireland native will make you laugh
Patchogue, NY2 days ago
Hochul visits Long Island for housing push
Patchogue, NY1 day ago
Casting Call: Balding Men Needed For TV Show Filming In NYC
New York City, NY2 days ago
Island Park man accused of robbing Long Beach store
Long Beach, NY1 day ago
61-year-old woman stabbed by random stranger outside diner in Midtown, Manhattan
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Modern Jazz Giant Wayne Shorter, The 'Newark Flash,' Dies At 89
Newark, NJ21 hours ago
Robbery Suspect On Loose After Threatening Store Clerk, Stealing Cash In Port Chester
Port Chester, NY13 hours ago
Long Beach to stop footing the bill for some special events
Long Beach, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy