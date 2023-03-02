Triton Poker Vietnam 2023: How to watch, events, tournaments, live stream, buy-ins for Super High Roller Series

The Triton Poker Super High Roller Series has become one of the fixtures on the poker calendar and it continues with its third stop of season two in Hoi An, Vietnam.

Some of the world's most famous poker stars are competing on the Triton circuit, including Stephen Chidwick, Jason Koon and Isaac Haxton.

With a variety of tournaments involving huge prizemoney at a beautiful Vietnamese location, The Sporting News explains everything you need to know about the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series.

WATCH: Triton Poker Vietnam 2023 LIVE stream: $25,000 GG Super Millions

When and where is Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Vietnamese leg of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series will be held between March 1-13 at the Hoiana Resort and Golf in Quang Nam .

Hoiana Resort and Golf is approximately 11km from the famous Vietnam tourist town of Hoi An, while it's 56km from the city of Da Nang, which has an international airport.

How to watch and live stream Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

The Triton Poker Plus app allows fans to follow every hand of every tournament digitally at the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series in Vietnam.

There will also be a live stream available via the app, Twitch and YouTube which will showcase a feature table and eventually the final table.

You can download the Triton Poker Plus app from the Apple app store and Google Play .

What events and tournaments are scheduled for Triton Poker Vietnam 2023?

With buy-ins ranging from US$15,000-$100,000 at the Vietnam event, Triton Poker Super High Roller Series attracts some of the biggest names in poker.

There will also be a variety of different events including no limit hold'em, bounty, turbo, short deck and the main event.

Super High Roller Series schedule - Vietnam

Date Time (local time) Event Buy-In (USD) Mar 1-2 1pm (both days) GG Super Million$ Live $25,000 Mar 2-3 4pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $15,000 Mar 3-4 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed - Mystery Bounty $20,000 Mar 4-5 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $30,000 Mar 5-6 3pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $50,000 Mar 6-7 1pm/4pm No Limit Hold'Em - 8 Handed $75,000 Mar 7 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $25,000 Mar 8-10 2pm/1pm/1pm No Limit Hold'Em - Main Event $100,000 Mar 9 4pm No Limit Hold'Em - Turbo $50,000 Mar 10-11 2pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $25,000 Mar 11-12 3pm/1pm Short Deck - Ante Only $50,000 Mar 12-13 4pm/1pm Short Deck - Main Event $100,000 Mar 13 3pm Short Deck - Ante Only $20,000

View structures for all tournaments here .

How does the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series work?

Vietnam is the third stop of the Triton Poker Super High Roller Series , with the previous two events held in Madrid and Cyprus last year.

There will be a final stop later this year at a yet-to-be-revealed location.

Along with masses of prizemoney, players accumulate points for their results, which go toward their tally in the race for Ivan Leow award.

Who is leading the Ivan Leow award for Triton Poker's Player of the Year?

With two stops left, including Vietnam, some of the biggest names in poker are in contention for the Player of the Year award.

Current leader Stephen Chidwick is fourth in poker's all-time money list with an accumulation of $44,665,133 in live earnings.

Ivan Leow award standings

Position Name Country Points 1 Stephen Chidwick England 1,904 2 Sam Greenwood Canada 1,543 3 Jason Koon USA 1,374 4 Mikita Badziakouski Belarus 1,348 5 Seth Davies USA 1,328 6 Danny Tang Hong Kong 1,322 7 Isaac Haxton USA 1,208 8 Paul Phua Malaysia 1,171 9 Michael Addamo Australia 1,074 10 Daniel Dvoress Canada 997 11 Patrick Antonius Finland 929 12 Chin Wei Lim Malaysia 909 13 Tom Dwan USA 908 14 Phil Ivey USA 866 15 Henrik Hecklen Denmark 855 16 Michael Soyza Malaysia 814 17 Elton Tsang Hong Kong 783 18 Chris Brewer USA 752 19 Benjamin Tollerene USA 743 20 Fedor Holz Germany 736

See the full leaderboard here .