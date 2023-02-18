Open in App
New Haven, CT
Here Are 5 Fun Things To Do With Kids In, Around New Haven

By Daily Voice,

11 days ago

Are you looking for something fun to do with your kids in the Greater New Haven area? Look no further.

The Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History

Located in the heart of New Haven, the museum offers an array of interactive exhibits, displays, and activities for children.

From dinosaur bones and fossils to minerals and gems, the museum offers a variety of natural history exhibits.

In addition, the museum also houses a wide range of artifacts from cultures around the world.

For more, click here.

The Eli Whitney Museum

Located in Hamden, the museum was founded by the inventor of the cotton gin himself, Eli Whitney.

The museum is devoted to teaching visitors about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) through creative and hands-on activities.

For more, click here.

The Connecticut Children's Museum

With its numerous interactive exhibits, children can experience hands-on learning about science, art, music, and more.

The museum also has a dedicated play area for young children, as well as a cafe where parents and caregivers can enjoy snacks while their little ones explore.

For more, click here.

Lighthouse Point Park Carousel

This classic and charming attraction has been delighting young visitors since its opening in 1922. Located on the New Haven Harbor, it’s a great way to spend a sunny day outdoors.

Riders can choose from about two dozen intricately-painted figures including horses, a cat, a lion, and a giraffe. The music of the carousel is just as charming as the figures. Riders can enjoy listening to an original Wurlitzer 153 band organ as they spin around.

The park is open from April until October and tickets cost $2 for one ride. They also offer a multi-ride pass for $5 which is a great deal for families.

For more, click here.

The New Haven Museum

Located in downtown New Haven, the museum offers a range of exhibits, activities, and programs.

The museum’s collection includes items from the 1640s to the present day, and explores the social, political, and cultural history of New Haven.

Kids can also participate in guided tours of the historic buildings on site, or explore the collections on their own.

For more, click here.

