Detroit panel rejects pay raises elected officials sought, OKs 3.5% hike instead

Commissioners in charge of setting salaries for the Detroit mayor, City Council members and city clerk will not be giving the elected officials the raises they asked for earlier this month.

Instead, the Elected Officials Compensation Commission, meeting Wednesday at city hall, unanimously voted to hike the elected officials' salaries by 3.5% through fiscal year 2025 after those officials went a couple years without raises. Commissioners voted to raise the elected officials' current salaries by 7% through the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends June 30 this year.

City Council will vote on the proposal calling for the raises. If approved, it would be the first time since 2020 that council members and the city clerk receive pay raises.

Deputy Chief Financial Officer Steve Watson told commissioners last week that in the current fiscal year with only a few months left, a 7% raise would cost an additional $23,777 from the budget to make up for the last two years when city officials did not receive raises.

But last week, Councilmembers Scott Benson, Fred Durhal III, Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Mary Waters and Angela Whitfield-Calloway, and City Clerk Janice Winfrey submitted a letter to commissioners advocating for 28% and 68% raises, respectively, to reach six-figure salaries. Members stated they expend at least 80 hours of service a week. The memo did not include a raise for the mayor, whose current salary is $189,300.

Human Resources director Denise Starr and Watson stressed commissioners take into account that labor negotiations for 25 union contracts in the city are coming up and raises between 2.5% to 4% are expected. Watson added that a larger-than-normal-pattern increase would add pressure on the budget and future negotiations.

"We have a very tight budget coming up that we're going to propose at the beginning of March, which will be the first year that the city starts repaying its legacy pension contributions compared to the 10 years preceding since the bankruptcy," Watson said. "Anything we can do to try to mitigate additional cost pressure on the overall budget will be beneficial to maintain a balanced budget for the city of Detroit."

The city will r esume pension payments in 2024, paying between $140 million to $160 million a year, Watson said.

"We’ve been planning for that. We set aside money to help with that transition, but that planning assumes stability and predictability in our overall labor costs going forward, including the many bargaining groups that Director Starr mentioned," Watson said.

The mayor is expected to propose his budget to the City Council on March 3.

Detroit's fiscal year begins July 1, which is when wage increases go into effect. A 3.5% increase would assume an additional $127,904 cost in the city's budget for fiscal 2024 and an added $183,611 in fiscal year 2025.

Council members and the clerk have earned an annual salary of $89,547 since 2020, city records show. The mayor earns $189,300 per year.

Commissioners are required to meet in odd-numbered years to determine salaries of Detroit's elected officials. City Council, by a two-thirds vote, can reject them. In the event of rejection, the existing salaries prevail, according to a memo from the law department.

The board includes Angela Baldwin, Joni Thrower, Rhonda Willis, Isaiah "Ike" McKinnon, Tiffany Jackson and Geneva Williams, who could not be immediately reached after the meeting. Willis was not present at Wednesday's meeting.

