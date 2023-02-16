RPD Arrest Man in Connection To Narcotics Search Warrant

Richmond, Va. (NewsradioWRVA.com) - Richmond Police make an arrest following a narcotics search warrant that occurred a week ago.

Police have arrested 37 year old Josiah Ickes of Mechanicsville in connection to this warrant that occurred last Thursday night at the Happy Trees Agricultural Supply Warehouse on Roane Street just off Chamberlayne near the interchange with 95.

Ickes faces two felonies--possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and possession of marijuana. Both with intent to distribute.

The 2021 General Assembly passed marijuana possession rules that make it legal to possess pot up to 4 ounces. More than that is a misdemeanor. More than a pound of possession is a felony.

A judge has sealed details of the search warrant as it relates to what led up to the search and how much was recovered.