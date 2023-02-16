Daytona 500 green flag starter is Tiffany Haddish; WWE's Charlotte Flair honorary race official

Comedic actress Tiffany Haddish and professional wrestling superstar Charlotte Flair will take part in the pre-race festivities for this weekend's Daytona 500.

Haddish, star of films such as "Girls Trip," "Night School," and "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," will wave the green flag as the honorary starter. The Los Angeles native won a Primetime Emmy in 2017 for hosting Saturday Night Live, and took home a Grammy Award in 2019 for the comedy album Black Mitzvah.

"I can't wait to feel the power I'll have with the green flag in hand as I get to tell those drivers when they can start the Daytona 500," Haddish said in a release. "Waving the green flag is much like the curtain rising before I perform, and I can't wait to see these drivers put on a show in the Great American Race!"

Flair, the reigning WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, was named an honorary race official.

A 14-time world champion within the promotion and the daughter of legendary wrestler Ric Flair, Charlotte is scheduled to defend the belt against Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania in April.

"We're thrilled to have Charlotte Flair as our honorary race official, adding her signature Smackdown style to the excitement of the Daytona 500 pre-race ceremonies,” Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher said.

Nine Cup Series legends will serve as grand marshals for the 65th running of the Daytona 500: Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Bobby Allison, Bill Elliott, Dale Jarrett, Kurt Busch, Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano. The latter three drivers will also compete in Sunday's race.

Multi-platinum country music recording artist Dierks Bentley will perform a pre-race concert, and Bethune-Cookman University's marching band will take the spotlight as the 40 drivers walk to the starting grid.