Wawa comes to Indiana: First store in the state to open in Noblesville

Pennsylvania-based Wawa convenience store plans to open its first Indiana location in Noblesville.

The store and gas station chain, known for its hoagie sandwiches, will be at the planned Midland Pointe housing and commercial development at State Road 32 and Hazell Dell Road .

The project will include 256 rental units of two-story flats, three-story units and townhouses. The Wawa will be along State Road 32, next to a Crew Car Wash and other businesses, Jim Adams, president of co-developer Secure Holdings, told the Noblesville City Council on Tuesday.

Wawa has about 1,000 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C.

Last year it announced it would expand into Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

A representative for Wawa could not be reached for comment. But in a December news release, the chain said “we have received thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west!”

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said in the news release.

