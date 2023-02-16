Here is Vegas' Over Under Wins Total for the 2023 Minnesota Twins

BETMGM recently released its over/under win totals, now available for betting. The casino has the Minnesota Twins at 82.5 wins. The club won 78 games in 2022. Will the Twins finish over or under 82.5 wins in 2023?

BETMGM recently released its over/under win totals , now available for betting.

The casino has the Minnesota Twins at 82.5 wins.

The Twins won 78 games a season ago. The club led the American League Central division for almost all of the first half of the season, but came unglued down the stretch of year, going 11-22 over the club's final 33 games.

The Twins had a very active offseason. After initially agreeing to a 13-year, $350 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, and then a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets, All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa re-signed with the Twins for a guaranteed six years and $200 million contract, that can increase in length if he stays healthy.

The Twins also signed free agents Joey Gallo and Christian Vazquez, and traded for starting pitcher Pablo Lopez. Lopez did not come cheap, as the Twins had to part ways with reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez, but now the Twins have an ace at the top of their rotation, to go with Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober and Tyler Mahle.

The Twins likely will not benefit from Major League Baseball's new schedule, where teams will play less games against division opponents. Now each club will play all 29 other MLB teams, each season. The AL Central was the weakest division in the American League a season ago. The Twins will play fewer games against weak teams in their division.

The Twins would need to win five more games in 2023 than they did in 2022, in order to finish above 82.5.

Here's a list of all 30 teams' over/under win totals from BETMGM.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show !

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

World Baseball Classic Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.