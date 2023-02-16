Open in App
Channelview, TX
KLFY News 10

Man sentenced after over 6 pounds of cocaine seized in Louisiana

By Bjorn Morfin,

11 days ago

SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A man has been sentenced after he was caught with over six pounds of cocaine in Louisiana.

Emilio Rodriguez, 28, of Channelview, Texas, was sentenced to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release on Feb. 10 for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana .

Crowley man caught with heroin sentenced to over three years

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a Louisiana State Police trooper stopped a vehicle with Texas plates on Interstate 20 in the western district of Louisiana.

While talking with Rodriguez, the trooper noticed a strong smell of air freshener coming from the vehicle, and when asking questions about his travel itinerary, the trooper became suspicious of the story Rodriguez provided.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that a K-9 officer and his dog arrived on the scene and the dog positively alerted to the vehicle.

The troopers then searched the vehicle and found vacuum-sealed packages of brick-shaped items suspected to be cocaine hidden in the side panel on the passenger side of the dashboard, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The drugs were then seized and sent to be analyzed. The lab results confirmed that the seized substance was 3,003.9 grams of a mixture or substance containing cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Louisiana State Police and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary J. Mudrick.

