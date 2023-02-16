Here’s why CNN should fire blowhard Don Lemon

When will CNN fire sexist blowhard Don Lemon?

Lemon, who was kicked off primetime because of low ratings and put on an ensemble morning show, shocked his two female co-hosts when he claimed Nikki Haley shouldn’t criticize older politicians because, at 51, she is past her “prime.”

“A woman is in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon said Thursday morning, offering no proof of this except “Google it.”

Poppy Harlow was baffled. “Are you talking about prime for, like, childbearing? Or are you talking about prime for being president?” she asked.

“Don’t shoot the messenger,” Lemon responded. “I’m just saying what the facts are. … She would not be in her prime according to Google or whatever it is.”

Obviously a 56-year-old Don Lemon is not in his prime, though we’re not sure exactly when that was. For years, he’s peddled half-baked facts with a sprinkling of misogyny.

This is the same host who said male athletes are “more interesting to watch” and, as The Post reported, screamed at co-host Kaitlan Collins for interrupting him.

Lemon, bafflingly, seems to be a protected figure at CNN despite his unethical actions. Text messages reveal he was counseling race-attack fabricator Jussie Smollett and tipping him off to a police investigation.

Ratings out this week reveal that “CNN This Morning” is the network’s lowest-rated morning show in nearly a decade, sinking 18.6% in viewership among adults 25-54. We’d bet that kicking Lemon to the curb and leaving it to Collins and Harlow would deliver an instant ratings boost.